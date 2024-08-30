https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/belarus-to-create-its-own-analogue-of-youtube---deputy-head-of-presidential-administration-1119956334.html

Belarus to Create Its Own Analogue of YouTube - Deputy Head of Presidential Administration

Belarus to Create Its Own Analogue of YouTube - Deputy Head of Presidential Administration

Sputnik International

Belarus will make a video sharing platform that will allow user to share videos and will also include live television broadcasts of major Belarusian television channels.

2024-08-30T01:11+0000

2024-08-30T01:11+0000

2024-08-30T01:11+0000

beyond politics

belarus

russia

youtube

sputnik

belta

science & tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107288/16/1072881667_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_bffc0e1928821ae05297d5447ea3b7c2.jpg

"Video hosting service videobel.by is our first OTT [over-the-top media service] platform, which will host programs and various sections. And even off-air activities of video content creators. If you like, this is a rather weak analogue, but such a first step towards creating a Belarusian YouTube," state news agency Belta quoted Pertsov as saying. According to him, it is impossible to predict how the situation with YouTube, whose download and playback speed has recently slowed down in Russia, and other OTT services will develop further. He said that in addition to user videos, the video hosting service will provide the opportunity to watch the main Belarusian TV channels in real time, and the main page will also feature a feed of the main news of the Belta state news agency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/russia-not-planning-to-restrict-access-to-youtube---kremlin-1119352157.html

belarus

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus youtube, belarus streaming options