https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/dangerous-platform-really-world-leaders-even-macron-still-use-telegram-despite-durov-arrest--1119957403.html

'Dangerous' Platform, Really? World Leaders, Even Macron, Still Use Telegram Despite Durov Arrest

'Dangerous' Platform, Really? World Leaders, Even Macron, Still Use Telegram Despite Durov Arrest

Sputnik International

Despite recent allegations that Telegram is being used for criminal activities, leaders from around the world, including French President Emmanuel Macron, continue to actively utilize the encrypted messaging service.

2024-08-30T09:23+0000

2024-08-30T09:23+0000

2024-08-30T09:23+0000

world

emmanuel macron

pavel durov

jair bolsonaro

france

mexico

uzbekistan

telegram

us

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107617/03/1076170385_0:689:2048:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_e0bd5865cd70f9599786451f47a445c0.jpg

Earlier this week, Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, faced preliminary charges for allegedly facilitating criminal activities on his encrypted platform. These charges include accusations of enabling drug trafficking and the sharing of sexual images of minors due to inadequate moderation. Durov's arrest has not deterred President Macron from using the messaging app. According to European press reports, on August 26, the head of state was indicated to have logged into Telegram "recently."Additionally, French lawmakers, cabinet members, and presidential advisers frequently use the messaging platform, as revealed by the media. The list could go on indefinitely. The platform has evolved into a convenient means for world leaders to engage with their constituents.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/telegrams-durov-case-should-tech-ceo-bear-rresponsibility-for-users-crimes-1119952447.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/zuck-musk--durov-who-caved-to-government-censorship-and-who-defended-free-speech-1119947565.html

france

mexico

uzbekistan

ethiopia

israel

central asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

telegram ceo pavel durov, durov arrested in france, durov released on bail in france, criminal charges against durov, macron is still using telegram, french cabinet ministers are using telegram, world leaders are using telegram