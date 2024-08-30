https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/france-unbowed-party-says-will-block-any-govt-not-led-by-left-wing-coalition-candidate-1119964286.html

France Unbowed Party Says Will Block Any Gov't Not Led by Left-Wing Coalition Candidate

The leftist France Unbowed party led by Jean-Luc Melenchon said it will vote no confidence in any government not headed by New Popular Front prime minister candidate Lucie Castets.

Last week, Macron held talks with parliamentary factions and parties' leaders to address the issue of formation of a new government, a process complicated by the July elections where no party secured an absolute majority. Macron excluded the New Popular Front, which secured 182 out of 577 seats in the French parliament, from forming the government, citing institutional stability. The same applies to Bernard Cazeneuve, who was prime minister under former French President Francois Hollande and is believed to be a successor of incumbent Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, the lawmaker added. Panot stressed that her party would never agree to form a coalition with the parties supporting Macron as they have clashing political programs. The leader of the right-wing National Unity Party, Jordan Bardella, has reiterated that their party would consider a vote of no confidence if the new government included members of the left-wing coalition. The head of the opposition faction in parliament, Marine Le Pen, requested an extraordinary session of the lower chamber in order to allow for a vote of no confidence to be held immediately, rather than on October 1, when the parliament resumes work. Castets, a top financial officer in the Paris mayor's office, said that "the president cannot create the government he wants." The leaders of some left-wing parties in the coalition have announced their refusal to participate in the planned second round of consultations, stating that they do not want to be "part of a parody of democracy."

