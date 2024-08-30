https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/harris-unwavering-in-her-commitment-to-israel-plans-to-secure-border-in-first-interview-1119956868.html

Harris 'Unwavering' In Her Commitment to Israel, Plans to 'Secure Border' in First Interview

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said in an interview with CNN that her commitment to Israel is unwavering and that she will secure the border.

"I'm unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel's defense and its ability to defend itself. And that's not going to change," Harris said on Thursday evening. Harris said that she has remained committed to advancing efforts toward achieving a two-state solution. In addition, Harris stated that it was crucial to finalize a deal when asked about potential foreign policy changes, though her comments reflected what current US President Joe Biden's position has been on Palestine since the conflict escalated in October.Harris also pledged to ensure the border security legislation proposed earlier this year reaches her desk and promised to sign it.Harris stated that a bipartisan effort, including input from key congressmen, led to the crafting of a bill that she supports.In February, when the bill was being considered by Congress, pro-immigration and refugee groups described it as nearly indistinguishable from the policies of Trump. A letter signed by more than 150 organizations and published by Refugees International said it left "little daylight between your administration and others who demonize Black, Indigenous, and Brown people."

