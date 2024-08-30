https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/israeli-cabinet-approves-continued-military-control-over-gaza-egypt-border-1119957259.html
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Israeli Security Cabinet has voted in favor of the continued presence of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the Gaza-Egypt border as part of a potential agreement with the Palestinian movement Hamas on the release of hostages and a ceasefire, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday.
Eight ministers agreed on maintaining Israeli military control along the Philadelphi Corridor, believed to be the main route for smuggling weapons to Hamas fighters, the newspaper reported. However, Defense Minister Yoav Galant opposed the move and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir abstained.
Israel's demand to maintain control of the Gaza-Egypt border is a major stumbling block in reaching a peace settlement in Gaza. Israeli authorities believe that if they withdraw the IDF, Hamas would be able to quickly rebuild its military capabilities and regain some of its strength.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that the IDF would remain in the Philadelphi Corridor to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas. The Egyptian government officially rejects the idea of the IDF controlling the border, saying it would violate the 1979 peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.