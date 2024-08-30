https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/japanese-defense-ministry-prepares-record-high-585bln-budget-for-2025-financial-year-1119963135.html

Japanese Defense Ministry Prepares Record High $58.5Bln Budget for 2025 Financial Year

The Japanese Defense Ministry on Friday submitted a record high budget of 8.5 trillion yen (about $58.5 billion) for the next financial year, in order to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

"On Aug 30, [Japan's Defense Ministry] JMOD held the Ministry Meeting attended by [Defense Minister Minoru] Kihara and approved the FY25 Budget Request. FY25 is the 3rd year under the Defense Buildup Program [DBP]. JMOD requested 8.5tril [yen]., consisting of programs which need to be started within FY25 to realize the DBP," the ministry wrote on X. The ministry has requested 970 billion yen to reinforce the capabilities of the stand-off missiles, 537 billion yen to expand the capabilities of the integrated air defense and missile defense control systems, and 103 billion yen for drones development, a document, published by the ministry, read. The budget plan includes three new projects. The first one aims to develop a system for remote monitoring of garrisons and other protected facilities and is worth 18 billion yen. The second, a 4.3 billion yen project, is concerned with developing a warehouse automation system, while the third requires 1.9 billion yen for designing a system for forecasting the supply needs, using artificial intelligence. The document also provides a construction plan for three new FFM-class destroyers which would cost the ministry 314 billion yen. The volume of the initially requested budget for the 2025 financial year is by 7.4% higher than the initially requested budget for 2024.

