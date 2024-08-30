https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/kremlin-says-no-meetings-ever-take-place-between-putin-durov-1119958764.html

Kremlin Affirms Putin, Durov Never Held Any Meetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Telegram founder Pavel Durov have never held meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On August 24, Durov, the Russian-born founder of Telegram, was detained at a Paris airport on charges related to the criminal use of his messaging app, including terrorism, child pornography, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud. The 39-year-old billionaire holds citizenship of several countries, including France. On Wednesday, Durov was released under judicial supervision, banned from leaving France and ordered to pay a 5 million euro ($5.5 million) bail. Durov had not held any negotiations with the Kremlin, the official said, adding that there were no agreements.Peskov on also refused to comment on the detention of two Colombian citizens in Russia, redirecting the question to the relevant departments.

