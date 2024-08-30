International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/mali-alarmed-that-weapons-supplied-to-ukraine-fuel-terrorism-in-sahel-region---envoy-to-un-1119963564.html
Mali Alarmed That Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Fuel Terrorism in Sahel Region - Envoy to UN
Mali Alarmed That Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Fuel Terrorism in Sahel Region - Envoy to UN
Sputnik International
Mali is alarmed that the weapons supplied to Ukraine by the collective West are ultimately fueling terrorism in the Sahel region, Malian Ambassador to the United Nations Oumar Daou said in Friday.
2024-08-30T19:22+0000
2024-08-30T19:22+0000
world
ukraine
mali
us arms for ukraine
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f710a7dda8db20973567c424cfb3b12.jpg
"The government of Mali would like to express its alarm with regard to the supply of weapons to Ukraine, because it's been clearly established that a good part of the weapons … end up fueling terrorism and crime in the Sahel," Daou said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.The Malian ambassador also said that the weapons deliveries carry the risk of further destabilizing countries in Africa and exacerbate the suffering of the Malian people, who have already been "sorely tested by several years of conflict with dramatic consequences."French media, citing a Malian military source, reported in early August that terrorists from the Malian armed separatist groups traveled to Ukraine to receive training there.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/ukraine-loses-a-lot-of-western-stryker-and-marder-armored-vehicles-in-zaporozhye--media-1113617865.html
ukraine
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d728ad1c5c9dc6c77fc8f4bd1ad0d4a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
malian ambassador to the united nations oumar daou, where does ukrainian weapon go, ukraine lost western weapon
malian ambassador to the united nations oumar daou, where does ukrainian weapon go, ukraine lost western weapon

Mali Alarmed That Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Fuel Terrorism in Sahel Region - Envoy to UN

19:22 GMT 30.08.2024
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonAirmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.
Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2024
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Mali is alarmed that the weapons supplied to Ukraine by the collective West are ultimately fueling terrorism in the Sahel region, Malian Ambassador to the United Nations Oumar Daou said in Friday.
"The government of Mali would like to express its alarm with regard to the supply of weapons to Ukraine, because it's been clearly established that a good part of the weapons … end up fueling terrorism and crime in the Sahel," Daou said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
Marder 1, a German infantry fighting vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses ‘A Lot Of’ Western Stryker and Marder Armored Vehicles in Zaporozhye – Media
24 September 2023, 05:09 GMT
The Malian ambassador also said that the weapons deliveries carry the risk of further destabilizing countries in Africa and exacerbate the suffering of the Malian people, who have already been "sorely tested by several years of conflict with dramatic consequences."
French media, citing a Malian military source, reported in early August that terrorists from the Malian armed separatist groups traveled to Ukraine to receive training there.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала