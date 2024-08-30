https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/mali-alarmed-that-weapons-supplied-to-ukraine-fuel-terrorism-in-sahel-region---envoy-to-un-1119963564.html

Mali Alarmed That Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Fuel Terrorism in Sahel Region - Envoy to UN

Mali is alarmed that the weapons supplied to Ukraine by the collective West are ultimately fueling terrorism in the Sahel region, Malian Ambassador to the United Nations Oumar Daou said in Friday.

"The government of Mali would like to express its alarm with regard to the supply of weapons to Ukraine, because it's been clearly established that a good part of the weapons … end up fueling terrorism and crime in the Sahel," Daou said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.The Malian ambassador also said that the weapons deliveries carry the risk of further destabilizing countries in Africa and exacerbate the suffering of the Malian people, who have already been "sorely tested by several years of conflict with dramatic consequences."French media, citing a Malian military source, reported in early August that terrorists from the Malian armed separatist groups traveled to Ukraine to receive training there.

