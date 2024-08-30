International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/mario-nawfal-on-durovs-arrest-globalist-attack-on-free-speech-and-whats-next-for-x-and-elon-musk-1119958009.html
Mario Nawfal on Durov's Arrest, Globalist Attack on Free Speech, and What's Next for X and Elon Musk
Mario Nawfal on Durov's Arrest, Globalist Attack on Free Speech, and What's Next for X and Elon Musk
Sputnik International
Entrepreneur and popular X Spaces host Mario Nawfal joins Sputnik to focus on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest in France, the increasing crackdown on independent social media platforms and the imminent demise of legacy media.
2024-08-30T13:01+0000
2024-08-30T13:01+0000
world
pavel durov
elon musk
france
telegram
us
europe
x
twitter
emmanuel macron
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1e/1119960038_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5a07811cc4184c945ecc8d93bd0f2ca6.jpg
Mario Nawfal is an investor and host of the largest show on X, whose meteoric rise has apparently made many legacy media presenters jealous. He boasts over 1.6 million followers on X, and his Roundtable Show, which has featured high-profile figures such as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and other celebrities, reportedly attracts millions of listeners each week. The 30-year-old is also the chief executive of the International Blockchain Consulting (IBC) Group, a leading blockchain consulting firm, based in Dubai. Nawfal was among the first to sound the alarm about the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and the excessive charges he faced. He also questioned the legacy media’s silence regarding Paris's assault on free speech. Join Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Mario Nawfal on Durov's Arrest, Globalist Attack on Free Speech, and What's Next for X and Elon Musk
Sputnik International
Mario Nawfal on Durov's Arrest, Globalist Attack on Free Speech, and What's Next for X and Elon Musk
2024-08-30T13:01+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1e/1119960038_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_12e088357c365cebb3c7b01e7f0326f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mario nawfal, telegram ceo pavel durov, durov arrest in france, crackdown on independent platforms, x, twitter, rumble, independent social media platforms, legacy media, freedom of speech
mario nawfal, telegram ceo pavel durov, durov arrest in france, crackdown on independent platforms, x, twitter, rumble, independent social media platforms, legacy media, freedom of speech

Mario Nawfal on Durov's Arrest, Globalist Attack on Free Speech, and What's Next for X and Elon Musk

13:01 GMT 30.08.2024
© Ruptly
Subscribe
Exclusive
Entrepreneur and popular X Spaces host Mario Nawfal joins Sputnik to focus on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest in France, the increasing crackdown on independent social media platforms and the imminent demise of legacy media.
Mario Nawfal is an investor and host of the largest show on X, whose meteoric rise has apparently made many legacy media presenters jealous.
He boasts over 1.6 million followers on X, and his Roundtable Show, which has featured high-profile figures such as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and other celebrities, reportedly attracts millions of listeners each week. The 30-year-old is also the chief executive of the International Blockchain Consulting (IBC) Group, a leading blockchain consulting firm, based in Dubai.
Nawfal was among the first to sound the alarm about the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and the excessive charges he faced. He also questioned the legacy media’s silence regarding Paris's assault on free speech.
"Why aren't there articles on mainstream media about Pavel Durov, the CEO and founder of Telegram, being arrested in France because people allegedly used his app to commit 'crimes'? Why the silence?" Mario asked on X.
Join Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала