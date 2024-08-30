https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/mario-nawfal-on-durovs-arrest-globalist-attack-on-free-speech-and-whats-next-for-x-and-elon-musk-1119958009.html
Mario Nawfal on Durov's Arrest, Globalist Attack on Free Speech, and What's Next for X and Elon Musk
Entrepreneur and popular X Spaces host Mario Nawfal joins Sputnik to focus on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest in France, the increasing crackdown on independent social media platforms and the imminent demise of legacy media.
Mario Nawfal is an investor and host of the largest show on X, whose meteoric rise has apparently made many legacy media presenters jealous. He boasts over 1.6 million followers on X, and his Roundtable Show, which has featured high-profile figures such as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and other celebrities, reportedly attracts millions of listeners each week. The 30-year-old is also the chief executive of the International Blockchain Consulting (IBC) Group, a leading blockchain consulting firm, based in Dubai. Nawfal was among the first to sound the alarm about the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and the excessive charges he faced. He also questioned the legacy media’s silence regarding Paris's assault on free speech. Join Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Mario Nawfal on Durov's Arrest, Globalist Attack on Free Speech, and What's Next for X and Elon Musk
"Why aren't there articles on mainstream media about Pavel Durov, the CEO and founder of Telegram, being arrested in France because people allegedly used his app to commit 'crimes'? Why the silence?" Mario asked on X.
Join Sputnik's live feed to find out more!