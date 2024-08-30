https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/mercenaries-speaking-english-with-georgian-accent-poles-spotted-near-kursk--russian-envoy-1119956744.html
The Russian Foreign Minister Ambassador-at-large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes, Rodio Miroshnik said that he met dozen of civilians who saw mercenaries speaking English with a Georgian accent and Polish units in the Kursk Region
Earlier, Miroshnik told Sputnik that he visited the Kursk Region last week. He said that during the visit he met with dozens of civilians who told him about the enemy's crimes. Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin said. The Russian Defense Ministry said August 29 that Ukrainian troops had lost up to 7,450 servicemen and 74 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign mercenaries who spoke English with a Georgian accent, as well as Polish units, were spotted in the Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with Sputnik.
Earlier, Miroshnik told Sputnik that he visited the Kursk Region last week. He said that during the visit he met with dozens of civilians who told him about the enemy's crimes.
"The people I met with and from whom I received confirmed information mentioned the appearance of people speaking English with a Georgian accent, Polish units, on the territory of the Kursk Region," the ambassador-at-large said.
Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said August 29 that Ukrainian troops had lost up to 7,450 servicemen and 74 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region.