International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/mercenaries-speaking-english-with-georgian-accent-poles-spotted-near-kursk--russian-envoy-1119956744.html
Mercenaries Speaking English With Georgian Accent, Poles Spotted Near Kursk -Russian Envoy
Mercenaries Speaking English With Georgian Accent, Poles Spotted Near Kursk -Russian Envoy
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Minister Ambassador-at-large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes, Rodio Miroshnik said that he met dozen of civilians who saw mercenaries speaking English with a Georgian accent and Polish units in the Kursk Region
2024-08-30T03:38+0000
2024-08-30T03:38+0000
russia
kursk
vladimir putin
russian foreign ministry
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
rodion miroshnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_0:1:3638:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5dd6adebc7eccfbc33fc5afc475cc91.jpg
Earlier, Miroshnik told Sputnik that he visited the Kursk Region last week. He said that during the visit he met with dozens of civilians who told him about the enemy's crimes. Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin said. The Russian Defense Ministry said August 29 that Ukrainian troops had lost up to 7,450 servicemen and 74 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/russia-will-hand-data-on-ukrainian-crimes-to-intl-organizations--special-envoy-miroshnik-1119956219.html
kursk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a927e62639888852fc5a48207fcd6e5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mercenaries in ukraine, mercenaries in kursk, kursk raids, kursk war crimes, nato involvement in ukraine, nato war against russia
mercenaries in ukraine, mercenaries in kursk, kursk raids, kursk war crimes, nato involvement in ukraine, nato war against russia

Mercenaries Speaking English With Georgian Accent, Poles Spotted Near Kursk -Russian Envoy

03:38 GMT 30.08.2024
© AP PhotoIn this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, a Russian Army tank takes a position at an area of ​​Kursk region of Russia.
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, a Russian Army tank takes a position at an area of ​​Kursk region of Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign mercenaries who spoke English with a Georgian accent, as well as Polish units, were spotted in the Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with Sputnik.
Earlier, Miroshnik told Sputnik that he visited the Kursk Region last week. He said that during the visit he met with dozens of civilians who told him about the enemy's crimes.
"The people I met with and from whom I received confirmed information mentioned the appearance of people speaking English with a Georgian accent, Polish units, on the territory of the Kursk Region," the ambassador-at-large said.
Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin said.
Aftermath of Ukrainian shelling of Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2024
Russia
Russia Will Hand Data on Ukrainian Crimes to Int'l Organizations – Special Envoy Miroshnik
00:47 GMT
The Russian Defense Ministry said August 29 that Ukrainian troops had lost up to 7,450 servicemen and 74 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала