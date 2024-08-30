https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/mercenaries-speaking-english-with-georgian-accent-poles-spotted-near-kursk--russian-envoy-1119956744.html

Mercenaries Speaking English With Georgian Accent, Poles Spotted Near Kursk -Russian Envoy

The Russian Foreign Minister Ambassador-at-large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes, Rodio Miroshnik said that he met dozen of civilians who saw mercenaries speaking English with a Georgian accent and Polish units in the Kursk Region

Earlier, Miroshnik told Sputnik that he visited the Kursk Region last week. He said that during the visit he met with dozens of civilians who told him about the enemy's crimes. Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin said. The Russian Defense Ministry said August 29 that Ukrainian troops had lost up to 7,450 servicemen and 74 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region.

