The Russian Foreign Ministry will hand over all information it has about the crimes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces operating in Russia's Kursk Region.
MOSCOW, August 30 (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry will provide all information about the crimes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia's Kursk Region to the Russian missions to international organizations, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We are currently continuing to work there. Our representatives are collecting data, recording testimonies of people who have seen Kiev's crimes. All this data will be collected, identified, processed, confirmed by photo and video recording and will be transferred for work on international platforms to our representatives, delegations to the UN Security Council, OSCE, and HRC," Miroshnik said.
Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said August 29 that Ukrainian troops had lost up to 7,450 servicemen and 74 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region.