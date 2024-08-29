Zakharova Calls Ukraine Attacking Kursk Region Way of Responding to Putin's Peace Initiative

International
The Kiev regime's invasion of the Kursk Region is a kind of response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"As you know, in August, the Zelensky regime carried out a treacherous terrorist attack on the Kursk Region," Zakharova said, adding that "this was a kind of response by the Ukrobanderites to the peace initiative of the Russian president." The recent developments demonstrate that the Ukrainian crisis is still far from peace negotiations, the spokeswoman added.
12:24 GMT 29.08.2024 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 29.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kiev regime's attack on the Kursk Region is a kind of response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"As you know, in August, the Zelensky regime carried out a treacherous terrorist attack on the Kursk Region," Zakharova said, adding that "this was a kind of response by the Ukrobanderites to the peace initiative of the Russian president."
The recent developments demonstrate that the Ukrainian crisis is still far from peace negotiations, the spokeswoman added.
"It is clear that in conditions where real atrocities are taking place, in particular, when indiscriminate attacks are being carried out on civilians who have nothing to do with military actions, civilian infrastructure and threats are being created for nuclear power facilities, there can be no talk of any peace negotiations with the terrorist Kiev regime, regardless of their initiator," Zakharova said.
