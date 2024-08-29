https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/zakharova-calls-ukraine-attacking-kursk-region-way-of-responding-to-putins-peace-initiative-1119948483.html

Zakharova Calls Ukraine Attacking Kursk Region Way of Responding to Putin's Peace Initiative

The Kiev regime's invasion of the Kursk Region is a kind of response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"As you know, in August, the Zelensky regime carried out a treacherous terrorist attack on the Kursk Region," Zakharova said, adding that "this was a kind of response by the Ukrobanderites to the peace initiative of the Russian president." The recent developments demonstrate that the Ukrainian crisis is still far from peace negotiations, the spokeswoman added.

