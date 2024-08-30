International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/swiss-parliament-rejects-proposal-to-ban-countrys-army-from-participating-in-nato-drills-1119961277.html
Swiss Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ban Country's Army From Participating in NATO Drills
Swiss Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ban Country's Army From Participating in NATO Drills
Sputnik International
Members of the Security Policy Committee (CPS-E) of the small chamber of the Swiss parliament unanimously rejected on Friday a proposal to ban the country's army from participating in NATO exercises on collective defense.
2024-08-30T14:22+0000
2024-08-30T14:22+0000
world
switzerland
nato
drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1e/1119961365_0:207:2904:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_75dd6bb49fc2c034166c7d3af0fce50d.jpg
"Unanimously and with one abstention, the Committee of the Council of Cantons [Senate] on security Policy (CPS-E) recommends to its council to reject the proposal of the National Council, which wants to instruct the Federal Council to adapt the relevant legal framework so that joint defensive exercises with NATO simulating collective defense in accordance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty were prohibited," the document read.The senators believe that such a proposal is contrary to the interests of Swiss security policy, since participation in defensive exercises with NATO "is not aimed at Switzerland's participation in the case of collective defense, but at strengthening the defense capability of the army." Such cooperation does not contradict the neutrality of the country and should even be expanded, the lawmakers said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/natos-bloody-legacy-in-90-seconds-1119894532.html
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1e/1119961365_87:0:2818:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b292ef8e23af225c46b184acdc569660.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato switzerland cooparation, swiss paliament, switzerland nato drills, swiss security policy, swiss army
nato switzerland cooparation, swiss paliament, switzerland nato drills, swiss security policy, swiss army

Swiss Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ban Country's Army From Participating in NATO Drills

14:22 GMT 30.08.2024
© AP Photo / ARNO BALZARINIMembers of the Swiss army install barbed wire to secure the area around the Belvedere hotel in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, January 9, 2008.
Members of the Swiss army install barbed wire to secure the area around the Belvedere hotel in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, January 9, 2008. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2024
© AP Photo / ARNO BALZARINI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the Security Policy Committee (CPS-E) of the small chamber of the Swiss parliament unanimously rejected on Friday a proposal to ban the country's army from participating in NATO exercises on collective defense.
"Unanimously and with one abstention, the Committee of the Council of Cantons [Senate] on security Policy (CPS-E) recommends to its council to reject the proposal of the National Council, which wants to instruct the Federal Council to adapt the relevant legal framework so that joint defensive exercises with NATO simulating collective defense in accordance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty were prohibited," the document read.
NATO's 75 year bloody legacy - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2024
World
NATO's Bloody Legacy in 90 Seconds
24 August, 10:04 GMT
The senators believe that such a proposal is contrary to the interests of Swiss security policy, since participation in defensive exercises with NATO "is not aimed at Switzerland's participation in the case of collective defense, but at strengthening the defense capability of the army."
Such cooperation does not contradict the neutrality of the country and should even be expanded, the lawmakers said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала