https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/trump-says-biggest-issue-us-world-face-is-preventing-the-use-of-nuclear-weapons-1119956455.html
Trump Says Biggest Issue US, World Face is Preventing the Use of Nuclear Weapons
Trump Says Biggest Issue US, World Face is Preventing the Use of Nuclear Weapons
Sputnik International
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump said that avoiding nuclear war is the biggest challenge the United States and the world faces.
2024-08-30T01:36+0000
2024-08-30T01:36+0000
2024-08-30T01:36+0000
americas
us
donald trump
russia
world
newsfeed
wisconsin
white house
2024 us presidential election
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119641191_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e8783ba67a71555896992086cdd28951.jpg
"In my opinion, the biggest problem our country has, the biggest problem the world has, is nuclear weapons," Trump said on Thursday. "They are a destructive force, the likes of which nobody has ever seen before, and we have to make sure they're never used." Trump said he'd be able to help maintain stability around the world by keeping lines of communication open, adding "I could do it with telephone calls, by being smart." Trump mentioned that the United States and Russia are the biggest nuclear powers, but expects that China will catch up in about five years as it builds up its nuclear arsenal. Trump is expected to enter arms control talks with Russia if he returns to the White House after the November election.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/zelensky-says-ukraine-does-not-have-money-to-produce-its-own-weapons-1119934045.html
americas
russia
world
wisconsin
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119641191_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d043ef94b2d75ed66350baa65a005038.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
world war iii, nuclear war, trump on war, biggest threat to the world
world war iii, nuclear war, trump on war, biggest threat to the world
Trump Says Biggest Issue US, World Face is Preventing the Use of Nuclear Weapons
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said during a town hall event in the state of Wisconsin that the biggest challenge the United States and the international community face is preventing a nuclear war in the near future.
"In my opinion, the biggest problem our country has, the biggest problem the world has, is nuclear weapons," Trump said on Thursday. "They are a destructive force, the likes of which nobody has ever seen before, and we have to make sure they're never used."
Trump said he'd be able to help maintain stability around the world by keeping lines of communication open, adding "I could do it with telephone calls, by being smart."
Trump mentioned that the United States and Russia are the biggest nuclear powers, but expects that China will catch up in about five years as it builds up its nuclear arsenal.
Trump is expected to enter arms control talks with Russia if he returns to the White House after the November election.