https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/trump-says-biggest-issue-us-world-face-is-preventing-the-use-of-nuclear-weapons-1119956455.html

Trump Says Biggest Issue US, World Face is Preventing the Use of Nuclear Weapons

Trump Says Biggest Issue US, World Face is Preventing the Use of Nuclear Weapons

Sputnik International

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump said that avoiding nuclear war is the biggest challenge the United States and the world faces.

2024-08-30T01:36+0000

2024-08-30T01:36+0000

2024-08-30T01:36+0000

americas

us

donald trump

russia

world

newsfeed

wisconsin

white house

2024 us presidential election

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119641191_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e8783ba67a71555896992086cdd28951.jpg

"In my opinion, the biggest problem our country has, the biggest problem the world has, is nuclear weapons," Trump said on Thursday. "They are a destructive force, the likes of which nobody has ever seen before, and we have to make sure they're never used." Trump said he'd be able to help maintain stability around the world by keeping lines of communication open, adding "I could do it with telephone calls, by being smart." Trump mentioned that the United States and Russia are the biggest nuclear powers, but expects that China will catch up in about five years as it builds up its nuclear arsenal. Trump is expected to enter arms control talks with Russia if he returns to the White House after the November election.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/zelensky-says-ukraine-does-not-have-money-to-produce-its-own-weapons-1119934045.html

americas

russia

world

wisconsin

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world war iii, nuclear war, trump on war, biggest threat to the world