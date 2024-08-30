International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Apparently Given Carte Blanche for Operations in Russian Regions - Moscow
Ukraine Apparently Given Carte Blanche for Operations in Russian Regions - Moscow
Ukraine has apparently been given carte blanche for operations in Russian regions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday that the US allows Ukraine to counterattack Russia with US weapons during the terrorist attack in the Kursk Region. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said Monday that the United States and Ukraine will continue having conversations concerning the allowed use of US-supplied weapons for striking Russian territory, but those discussions will remain private. She said the US escalation course is becoming increasingly provocative. Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin said. The Russian Defense Ministry said August 29 that Ukrainian troops had lost up to 7,450 servicemen and 74 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region.
Ukraine has apparently been given carte blanche for operations in Russian regions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
ukraine has apparently been given carte blanche for operations in russian regions, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova said.

Ukraine Apparently Given Carte Blanche for Operations in Russian Regions - Moscow

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has apparently been given carte blanche for operations in Russian regions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday that the US allows Ukraine to counterattack Russia with US weapons during the terrorist attack in the Kursk Region. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said Monday that the United States and Ukraine will continue having conversations concerning the allowed use of US-supplied weapons for striking Russian territory, but those discussions will remain private.
"Extremely serious conclusions follow from all this. Ukraine has been given complete carte blanche for operations in Russian regions. Moreover, the Joe Biden administration is obviously preparing to make new concessions to [President Volodymyr] Zelensky and untie his hands to use virtually any type of American weapons, including deep into Russian territory," Zakharova said.
She said the US escalation course is becoming increasingly provocative.
Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said August 29 that Ukrainian troops had lost up to 7,450 servicemen and 74 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region.
