Ukraine Loses Over 7,800 Troops During Operation in Kursk Direction

The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 7,800 Ukrainian servicemen and 75 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 7,800 servicemen, 75 tanks, 36 infantry fighting vehicles, 64 armored personnel carriers, 507 armored combat vehicles, 235 vehicles, 53 artillery pieces, 15 multiple launch rocket system launchers," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost more than 380 servicepeople and 22 units of armored vehicles in the Kursk direction, the ministry also said. Units of the Russian northern group repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops and thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 40 people, three combat armored vehicles and two cars.

