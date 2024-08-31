https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/bavarian-governor-calls-for-drastic-change-in-german-migration-policy-1119973007.html

Bavarian Governor Calls for Drastic Change in German Migration Policy

Bavarian Governor Calls for Drastic Change in German Migration Policy

Markus Soeder, the minister-president of the German state of Bavaria, called on the federal government to overhaul the national migration policy after a deadly stabbing at a festival in Solingen.

"We need a working package law that would effectively curb illegal migration and lift the burden on the federal states and local authorities. Things cannot go on like this," he told German newspaper Berliner Zeitung.The package law proposed by Soeder includes entry refusals on the border, a fundamental reform of the asylum law, repatriation agreements with the countries of origin and an extension of the list of safe origin countries.The leader of the Christian Social Union said his conservative party, together with the Christian Democratic sister party, had long been calling for change but the left-green government had refused to act.On August 23, a knife attack at a festival in Solingen left three people dead and eight others injured. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack. The suspect was identified as a 26-year-old Syrian who came to Germany in 2022 and was to be deported but vanished.

