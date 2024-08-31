https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/borrell-vows-to-be-remembered-as-chief-russophobe-in-context-of-ukraine-conflict---lavrov-1119974307.html

Borrell Vows to Be Remembered as Chief Russophobe in Context of Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov

Borrell Vows to Be Remembered as Chief Russophobe in Context of Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wants to be remembered as Europe's main Russophobe.

2024-08-31T22:42+0000

2024-08-31T22:42+0000

2024-08-31T22:42+0000

russia

josep borrell

volodymyr zelensky

sergey lavrov

ukraine

moscow

nato

newsfeed

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117548831_0:0:3008:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_4af0fa8454693704c4cb628ec4f67085.jpg

"In his last speech, Josep Borrell said that there is no alternative to negotiations other than the 'Zelensky formula.' I thought that they at least have an education, that they have an understanding of how to conduct a reality-based policy. This is a dead end. It is clear that Borrell now wants to go down in history as the main Russophobe in Europe. He is leaving his posts. This is amateurism or already madness that has replaced the minds of diplomats and politicians," Lavrov said in an interview with RT for the documentary "Bridges to the East." In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. In addition, Kiev should declare its renunciation of intentions to join NATO and carry out demilitarization and denazification, as well as accept a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. The Russian leader also mentioned the lifting of sanctions against Russia. In August, after the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist attack on the Kursk region, Putin called negotiations impossible with those who "indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure, or try to create threats to nuclear power facilities." Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov later stated that Moscow's peace proposals for a Ukrainian settlement, previously voiced by the Russian head of state, had not been cancelled, but at this stage, Russia would not talk to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/kremlin-calls-eu-sending-15bln-to-ukraine-theft-says-this-will-have-legal-consequences-1119948596.html

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

josep borrell russophobe, anti-russian borrell, eu hates russia, lavrov slams borrell