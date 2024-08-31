https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/france-unbowed-moves-to-impeach-macron---lawmaker-1119972531.html
France Unbowed Moves to Impeach Macron - Lawmaker
France Unbowed Moves to Impeach Macron - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The France Unbowed party moved to initiate the impeachment of French President Emmanuel Macron after he rejected the candidacy of the New Popular Front's Lucie Castets for prime minister.
2024-08-31T15:11+0000
2024-08-31T15:11+0000
2024-08-31T15:11+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
impeachment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117399515_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_db5bcae4ceb3c590d668ba3679a483e8.jpg
"The draft resolution to initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the Republic, in accordance with Article 68 of the Constitution, was sent to the members of Parliament today for joint signature," Mathilde Panot, the leader of the France Unbowed group in the parliament, said on X. The party lashed back at Macron for turning down its pick for prime minister despite the leftist coalition winning the most seats in the parliamentary runoff in July.Under Article 68, the president can only be removed from office over a breach of duties that is clearly incompatible with the exercise of the presidential mandate. France Unbowed has enough seats to initiate the procedure, but it needs the approval of a two-thirds majority in both chambers of parliament.Macron met with parliamentary factions and party leaders in August in a bid to negotiate a new government after the election resulted in a hung parliament. He excluded the New Popular Front, which secured 182 out of 577 seats, from the talks citing concerns about "institutional stability."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/frances-le-pen-says-convinced-that-macron-would-dissolve-parliament-again-in-1-year-1119403885.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/french-people-on-both-sides-of-political-spectrum-deeply-dissatisfied-with-macrons-presidency-1119292547.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117399515_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c99ab0cc94973a4145d75002f427f7a0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
impeach macron, france unbowed, macron impeachment, french politics
impeach macron, france unbowed, macron impeachment, french politics
France Unbowed Moves to Impeach Macron - Lawmaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The left-wing France Unbowed party moved on Saturday to initiate the the impeachment of French President Emmanuel Macron after he rejected the candidacy of the New Popular Front's Lucie Castets for prime minister.
"The draft resolution to initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the Republic, in accordance with Article 68 of the Constitution, was sent to the members of Parliament today for joint signature," Mathilde Panot, the leader of the France Unbowed group in the parliament, said on X.
The party lashed back at Macron
for turning down its pick for prime minister despite the leftist coalition winning the most seats in the parliamentary runoff in July.
Under Article 68, the president can only be removed from office over a breach of duties that is clearly incompatible with the exercise of the presidential mandate. France Unbowed has enough seats to initiate the procedure, but it needs the approval of a two-thirds majority in both chambers of parliament.
Macron met with parliamentary factions and party leaders in August in a bid to negotiate a new government after the election resulted in a hung parliament. He excluded the New Popular Front, which secured 182 out of 577 seats, from the talks citing concerns about "institutional stability."