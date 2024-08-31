https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/musk-vows-to-expose-top-brazilian-judges-crimes-after-suspension-of-x-1119972017.html
Musk Vows to Expose Top Brazilian Judge's Crimes After Suspension of X
"We will begin publishing the long list of [de Moraes'] crimes, along with the specific Brazilian laws that he broke tomorrow. Obviously, he does not need to abide by US law, but he does need to abide by his own country's laws," Musk wrote on X. Judge Alexandre de Moraes told internet providers in the nation of 200 million to block access to X, saying the platform lacked a "necessary legal representative" in Brazil — a key requirement tied to the suspension of accounts, which X had refused to comply with. In mid-August, X published a letter from de Moraes with demands for censorship and user account information that it said could affect users not only in Brazil, but also in the United States and Argentina.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Saturday he would expose the alleged crimes of Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who had ordered the nationwide suspension of the X social media network.
"We will begin publishing the long list of [de Moraes'] crimes, along with the specific Brazilian laws that he broke tomorrow. Obviously, he does not need to abide by US law, but he does need to abide by his own country's laws," Musk wrote on X.
Judge Alexandre de Moraes told internet providers in the nation of 200 million to block access to X, saying the platform lacked a "necessary legal representative" in Brazil — a key requirement tied to the suspension of accounts, which X had refused to comply with.
In mid-August, X published a letter from de Moraes with demands for censorship and user account information
that it said could affect users not only in Brazil, but also in the United States and Argentina.