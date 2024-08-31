https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/number-of-civilians-wounded-in-belgorod-shelling-by-ukraine-rises-to-46---governor-gladkov-1119968385.html
Number of Civilians Wounded in Belgorod Shelling by Ukraine Rises to 46 - Governor Gladkov
On Friday evening, the governor said air defenses worked over Belgorod and the surrounding region, several air targets were shot down near the city. Later, he reported that the shelling had been carried out from the Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), five people were killed, 37 were wounded. "We have again lost civilians as a result of shelling of the city of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Five civilians were killed... 46 civilians were wounded. There are currently 37 people in hospitals, seven of them are children. One child is in serious condition," Gladkov said in a video published on Telegram.Video appearing to be from the attack posted on social media show civilian vehicles being hit and no military targets in the area.
