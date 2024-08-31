International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/number-of-civilians-wounded-in-belgorod-shelling-by-ukraine-rises-to-46---governor-gladkov-1119968385.html
Number of Civilians Wounded in Belgorod Shelling by Ukraine Rises to 46 - Governor Gladkov
Number of Civilians Wounded in Belgorod Shelling by Ukraine Rises to 46 - Governor Gladkov
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of civilians wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region has risen to 46, Governor... 31.08.2024, Sputnik International
2024-08-31T03:58+0000
2024-08-31T03:58+0000
russia
belgorod
belgorod region
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
sputnik
war crimes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1f/1119968209_0:0:2560:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_914aa184b25ff7c40f748e839615c03b.png
On Friday evening, the governor said air defenses worked over Belgorod and the surrounding region, several air targets were shot down near the city. Later, he reported that the shelling had been carried out from the Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), five people were killed, 37 were wounded. "We have again lost civilians as a result of shelling of the city of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Five civilians were killed... 46 civilians were wounded. There are currently 37 people in hospitals, seven of them are children. One child is in serious condition," Gladkov said in a video published on Telegram.Video appearing to be from the attack posted on social media show civilian vehicles being hit and no military targets in the area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russia-downs-11-ukrainian-drones-over-kursk-belgorod-crimea-regions---mod-1119495517.html
belgorod
belgorod region
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1f/1119968209_320:0:2240:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_19eae4a0e2509b754c940574d7b14926.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
belgorod, belgorod region, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs), sputnik, war crimes
belgorod, belgorod region, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs), sputnik, war crimes

Number of Civilians Wounded in Belgorod Shelling by Ukraine Rises to 46 - Governor Gladkov

03:58 GMT 31.08.2024
© Vyacheslav GladkovResults of Ukrainian Shelling in Belgorod, August 30, 2024
Results of Ukrainian Shelling in Belgorod, August 30, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2024
© Vyacheslav Gladkov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of civilians wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region has risen to 46, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
On Friday evening, the governor said air defenses worked over Belgorod and the surrounding region, several air targets were shot down near the city. Later, he reported that the shelling had been carried out from the Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), five people were killed, 37 were wounded.
Buk-M2 SAM system of the Central Military District's anti-aircraft missile battalion - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2024
Russia
Russia Downs 11 Ukrainian Drones Over Kursk, Belgorod, Crimea Regions - MoD
25 July, 07:33 GMT
"We have again lost civilians as a result of shelling of the city of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Five civilians were killed... 46 civilians were wounded. There are currently 37 people in hospitals, seven of them are children. One child is in serious condition," Gladkov said in a video published on Telegram.
Video appearing to be from the attack posted on social media show civilian vehicles being hit and no military targets in the area.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала