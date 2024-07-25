https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russia-downs-11-ukrainian-drones-over-kursk-belgorod-crimea-regions---mod-1119495517.html
Russia Downs 11 Ukrainian Drones Over Kursk, Belgorod, Crimea Regions - MoD
Russia Downs 11 Ukrainian Drones Over Kursk, Belgorod, Crimea Regions - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Kursk Region, three over the Belgorod Region, and four over Crimea and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
2024-07-25T07:33+0000
2024-07-25T07:33+0000
2024-07-25T07:33+0000
russia
russia
kursk region
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
belgorod region
crimea
black sea
russian ministry of defense
ministry of defense (mod)
air defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119495600_0:130:3176:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_546801a10994d88a63feeb65024d9c0b.jpg
"Last night, the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] against assets on the Russian territory: four UAVs over Kursk, three over the Belgorod region and four UAVs over the territory of Crimea and the Black Sea were intercepted and destroyed by on-duty air defenses," the statement read. Two unmanned boats heading toward the Crimean Peninsula were destroyed in the Black Sea. The debris from a downed drone set fire to an apartment building in the village of Yubileyny in the Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said.
russia
kursk region
belgorod region
crimea
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119495600_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34ac359c9696f619403374548511cd71.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses
Russia Downs 11 Ukrainian Drones Over Kursk, Belgorod, Crimea Regions - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Kursk Region, three over the Belgorod Region, and four over Crimea and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
"Last night, the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] against assets on the Russian territory: four UAVs over Kursk, three over the Belgorod region and four UAVs over the territory of Crimea and the Black Sea were intercepted and destroyed by on-duty air defenses
," the statement read
.
Two unmanned boats heading toward the Crimean Peninsula were destroyed in the Black Sea.
The debris from a downed drone
set fire to an apartment building in the village of Yubileyny in the Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said.
"Today, a residential building caught fire in the village of Yubileyny in the Kursk region due to falling debris. A local resident, who was fighting the fire on her own, got burns. She received the necessary medical care on the spot," Smirnov said on Telegram.
Ukraine has been sending drones towards Russia almost daily since it launched its botched counteroffensive attempt. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure reveal the criminal nature of Kiev regime.