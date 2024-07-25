https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russia-downs-11-ukrainian-drones-over-kursk-belgorod-crimea-regions---mod-1119495517.html

Russia Downs 11 Ukrainian Drones Over Kursk, Belgorod, Crimea Regions - MoD

Russian air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Kursk Region, three over the Belgorod Region, and four over Crimea and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.

"Last night, the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] against assets on the Russian territory: four UAVs over Kursk, three over the Belgorod region and four UAVs over the territory of Crimea and the Black Sea were intercepted and destroyed by on-duty air defenses," the statement read. Two unmanned boats heading toward the Crimean Peninsula were destroyed in the Black Sea. The debris from a downed drone set fire to an apartment building in the village of Yubileyny in the Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said.

