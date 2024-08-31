https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/protest-action-takes-place-in-paris-to-demand-macrons-resignation-1119973964.html

Protest Action Takes Place in Paris to Demand Macron's Resignation

Several hundred people gathered in Paris on Saturday to demand French President Emmanuel Macron's resignation as he struggles to form a government in the wake of July's snap elections that he called.

Last week, Macron held talks with parliamentary factions and parties' leaders to address the issue of formation of a new government, a process complicated by the July elections where no party secured an absolute majority. Macron excluded the New Popular Front coalition, which won 182 out of 577 seats in the French parliament, from forming the government, citing institutional stability. People have gathered on the Denfert-Rochereau square in the French capital, chanting slogans: "Macron to resign!", "Macron, get out!", "Macron, you're done: the French have taken to the streets!" Participants in the demonstration told RIA Novosti that the initiative of 58 lawmakers was enough to start an impeachment process against the French president under Article 68 of the French constitution, which provides for the possibility of removing the president from office if he violates his duties. A number of participants in the protest have also spoken out in support of free speech in France following the recent arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France. At the end of the rally, Patriots leader Florian Philippot traditionally tore the EU flag, calling on France to quit the European Union and NATO. "We want peace, not war, we want a just, prosperous and free France. Macron, who is playing war with Russia, making threats bigger and smaller, Macron, who suppressed the yellow vest movement, who impoverished French citizens, who made us dependent on the EU and NATO, has to resign!" Philippot said. Earlier in the day, the left-wing France Unbowed party moved to initiate Macron’s impeachment after he rejected the candidacy of the New Popular Front's Lucie Castets for prime minister.

