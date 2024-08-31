https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/russia-urges-international-organizations-to-condemn-ukrainian-shelling-of-belgorod-1119971368.html

Russia Urges International Organizations to Condemn Ukrainian Shelling of Belgorod

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry called on international organizations on Saturday to condemn the recent shelling of the city of Belgorod

"We once again urge all responsible governments and relevant international institutions to resolutely condemn this brutal act of terrorism and publicly distance themselves from the Kiev regime and its Western patrons, who commit such crimes," the statement read. The Friday shelling was planned in advance and constitutes an act of intimidation of the civilian population, the ministry said. Ukrainian troops fired cluster munitions using Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, in what it said was another attempt by the regime in Kiev to "kill as many Russians as possible."

