Russia Urges International Organizations to Condemn Ukrainian Shelling of Belgorod
Russia Urges International Organizations to Condemn Ukrainian Shelling of Belgorod
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry called on international organizations on Saturday to condemn the recent shelling of the city of Belgorod and...
"We once again urge all responsible governments and relevant international institutions to resolutely condemn this brutal act of terrorism and publicly distance themselves from the Kiev regime and its Western patrons, who commit such crimes," the statement read. The Friday shelling was planned in advance and constitutes an act of intimidation of the civilian population, the ministry said. Ukrainian troops fired cluster munitions using Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, in what it said was another attempt by the regime in Kiev to "kill as many Russians as possible."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry called on international organizations on Saturday to condemn the recent shelling of the city of Belgorod and its suburbs by Ukraine, which killed five civilians and injured 46 others.
"We once again urge all responsible governments and relevant international institutions to resolutely condemn this brutal act of terrorism and publicly distance themselves from the Kiev regime and its Western patrons, who commit such crimes," the statement read.
"Silence in response to the unbridled barbarism of the Ukrainian nationalists and their puppeteers from 'civilized democracies' would be tantamount to complicity in their bloody deeds," the ministry warned.
The Friday shelling
was planned in advance and constitutes an act of intimidation of the civilian population, the ministry said. Ukrainian troops fired cluster munitions using Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, in what it said was another attempt by the regime in Kiev to "kill as many Russians as possible."