https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/russian-investigative-committee-opens-criminal-case-after-ukraines-belgorod-region-attack-1119969781.html
Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Ukraine's Belgorod Region Attack
Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Ukraine's Belgorod Region Attack
Sputnik International
Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism charges in connection with the attack by Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region, which resulted in the deaths of five individuals, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.
2024-08-31T08:42+0000
2024-08-31T08:42+0000
2024-08-31T08:42+0000
russia
belgorod region
belgorod
ukraine
russian investigative committee
investigative committee
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_d008469d14dbf688a05d11b84aa10d02.jpg
"A criminal case has been initiated regarding the terrorist attack by Ukrainian armed formations on the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. The main investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act) regarding the attack on the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region, which resulted in the deaths of five civilians and injuries to at least 46 people, including seven minors, with civilian infrastructure facilities damaged," the investigative committee said on Telegram.On Friday evening, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defenses worked over Belgorod and the surrounding region, several air targets were shot down near the city. Later, he reported that the shelling had been carried out from the Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/number-of-civilians-wounded-in-belgorod-shelling-by-ukraine-rises-to-46---governor-gladkov-1119968385.html
belgorod region
belgorod
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4da6b4730e57950b9187dae3ebe2e6c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian investigative committee, ukraine's belgorod region attack, criminal case on terrorism
russian investigative committee, ukraine's belgorod region attack, criminal case on terrorism
Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Ukraine's Belgorod Region Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism charges in connection with the attack by Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region, which resulted in the deaths of five individuals, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.
"A criminal case has been initiated regarding the terrorist attack by Ukrainian armed formations on the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. The main investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act) regarding the attack on the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region, which resulted in the deaths of five civilians and injuries to at least 46 people, including seven minors, with civilian infrastructure facilities damaged," the investigative committee said on Telegram.
On Friday evening, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defenses worked over Belgorod
and the surrounding region, several air targets were shot down near the city. Later, he reported that the shelling had been carried out from the Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).