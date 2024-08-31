https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/scott-ritter-ukrainian-conflict-wscalation-can-lead-to-global-ending-nuclear-war-1119971548.html

Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Conflict Escalation Can Lead to ‘Global-Ending’ Nuclear War

Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Conflict Escalation Can Lead to ‘Global-Ending’ Nuclear War

Sputnik International

Ukraine attacking Russia using long-range weapons provided by the US “might be interpreted by Russia as a direct attack by the US, by NATO,” former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter tells Sputnik.

2024-08-31T12:15+0000

2024-08-31T12:15+0000

2024-08-31T12:19+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

scott ritter

russia

ukraine

nato

nuclear war

ukrainian conflict

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:845:1500:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_853e37694c5435a9bcedb48f1265e25e.jpg

Such an attack, Ritter explains, might be regarded as a prelude to a “larger military incursion” meant to accomplish the US’ ultimate goal, “the strategic defeat of Russia.”Ritter also recalls the warnings made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who questioned the US’ apparent belief that a Russia-NATO conflict would be limited to Europe and who said that a Russian retaliatory strike against the United States is possible if such a conflict were to break out.Ukraine has already “lost the war," he adds, and nothing that Kiev might do to try and “tip the scales” in its favor is going to change that.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/ukraine-blackmails-znpp-employees-urging-them-to-commit-terrorist-acts---russian-envoy-1119967408.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us russia nuclear war, ukraine attack on russian territory, russia nato conflict