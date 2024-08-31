International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Blackmails ZNPP Employees, Urging Them to Commit Terrorist Acts - Russian Envoy
Ukraine Blackmails ZNPP Employees, Urging Them to Commit Terrorist Acts - Russian Envoy
Ukraine blackmails the employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, urging them to commit terrorist acts by threatening their relatives, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes said.
"There is a civil war going on in Ukraine and a large number of families have been separated. Ukraine is not at all against coming to a family and saying that your husband, brother, or in-law works, for example, at the Zaporozhye NPP. They identify such people in order to put pressure on or provoke them to commit a terrorist act, to pass on some information in the interest of Ukraine," Miroshnik said.He said relevant Russian services are monitoring the situation and counteract it.
ukrainian war crimes, zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
01:26 GMT 31.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine blackmails employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), threatening to kill their relatives and urging them to commit terrorist acts, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with Sputnik.
"There is a civil war going on in Ukraine and a large number of families have been separated. Ukraine is not at all against coming to a family and saying that your husband, brother, or in-law works, for example, at the Zaporozhye NPP. They identify such people in order to put pressure on or provoke them to commit a terrorist act, to pass on some information in the interest of Ukraine," Miroshnik said.
Dr Chris Busby's warning about the potential disasters at the Kursk and Zaporozhye power plants. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2024
World
Expert Warns of Risks at Kursk and Zaporozhye Nuclear Plants
29 August, 19:38 GMT
He said relevant Russian services are monitoring the situation and counteract it.
