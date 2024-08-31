https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/ukraine-blackmails-znpp-employees-urging-them-to-commit-terrorist-acts---russian-envoy-1119967408.html
Ukraine Blackmails ZNPP Employees, Urging Them to Commit Terrorist Acts - Russian Envoy
Ukraine Blackmails ZNPP Employees, Urging Them to Commit Terrorist Acts - Russian Envoy
Sputnik International
Ukraine blackmails the employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, urging them to commit terrorist acts by threatening their relatives, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes said.
2024-08-31T01:26+0000
2024-08-31T01:26+0000
2024-08-31T01:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian foreign ministry
zaporozhye
zaporozhye npp
rodion miroshnik
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117876501_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_43ba5e2811ac92d3f86ea69380f7db9e.jpg
"There is a civil war going on in Ukraine and a large number of families have been separated. Ukraine is not at all against coming to a family and saying that your husband, brother, or in-law works, for example, at the Zaporozhye NPP. They identify such people in order to put pressure on or provoke them to commit a terrorist act, to pass on some information in the interest of Ukraine," Miroshnik said.He said relevant Russian services are monitoring the situation and counteract it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/expert-warns-of-risks-at-kursk-and-zaporozhye-nuclear-plants-1119953696.html
zaporozhye
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117876501_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b6eb57b858e8dd1f99264e25fb71aa3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian war crimes, zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
ukrainian war crimes, zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
Ukraine Blackmails ZNPP Employees, Urging Them to Commit Terrorist Acts - Russian Envoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine blackmails employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), threatening to kill their relatives and urging them to commit terrorist acts, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with Sputnik.
"There is a civil war going on in Ukraine and a large number of families have been separated. Ukraine is not at all against coming to a family and saying that your husband, brother, or in-law works, for example, at the Zaporozhye NPP. They identify such people in order to put pressure on or provoke them to commit a terrorist act, to pass on some information in the interest of Ukraine," Miroshnik said.
He said relevant Russian services are monitoring the situation and counteract it.