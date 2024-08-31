https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/ukraine-blackmails-znpp-employees-urging-them-to-commit-terrorist-acts---russian-envoy-1119967408.html

Ukraine Blackmails ZNPP Employees, Urging Them to Commit Terrorist Acts - Russian Envoy

Ukraine blackmails the employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, urging them to commit terrorist acts by threatening their relatives, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes said.

"There is a civil war going on in Ukraine and a large number of families have been separated. Ukraine is not at all against coming to a family and saying that your husband, brother, or in-law works, for example, at the Zaporozhye NPP. They identify such people in order to put pressure on or provoke them to commit a terrorist act, to pass on some information in the interest of Ukraine," Miroshnik said.He said relevant Russian services are monitoring the situation and counteract it.

