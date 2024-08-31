https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/ukraine-losing-air-force-commander-in-blame-game-highlights-f-16-drawbacks-1119973266.html

Ukraine Losing Air Force Commander in ‘Blame Game’ Highlights F-16 Drawbacks

Ukraine Losing Air Force Commander in ‘Blame Game’ Highlights F-16 Drawbacks

Sputnik International

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, after the crash of an F-16 handed over to Kiev.

2024-08-31T17:33+0000

2024-08-31T17:33+0000

2024-08-31T17:33+0000

analysis

ukraine

earl rasmussen

military & intelligence

us army

f-16

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119590305_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_abbed6d440f1c21eceb047edc928e26e.jpg

The firing of the Ukrainian Air Force’s commander Mykola Oleshchuk shortly after the country lost the first of its US-supplied F-16 fighter jets was likely a product of the “blame game” in the upper echelons of the Kiev regime, says Earl Rasmussen, a international consultant and retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army.Commenting on the US’ decision not to send personnel to Ukraine to service the F-16 jets, Rasmussen suggests that it was primarily due to the Pentagon deeming it too risky.“So you're probably going to rush maintenance engineers through very quick training that may not be fully qualified. Or you're going to try to hire in people from outside in a fairly high cost. So it's a high risk job…” he muses. “Not being able to provide the level of maintenance required could be a detriment to Ukraine's ability to effectively use and deploy the jets.”The absence of stealth capabilities, the lack of “repair parts” and the severe shortage of trained pilots are going to further limit the usefulness of the F-16s for Ukraine, he adds.As for how Russia might counter the potential threat presented by jets, Rasmussen argues that S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, as well as Su-30 and Su-35 combat aircraft, should be up to the task.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/f-16-crash-in-ukraine-not-surprising-ukrainian-pilots-trained-sloppily---expert-1119969538.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

ukraine air force commander, ukraine los tf-16, how did ukraine loose f-16,