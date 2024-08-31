International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/ukraines-economic-downfall-from-potential-european-leader-to-indebted-loser-1119969660.html
Ukraine's Economic Downfall: From Potential European Leader to Indebted Loser
Ukraine's Economic Downfall: From Potential European Leader to Indebted Loser
Sputnik International
On August 30, ratings agency, S&P Global, affirmed Ukraine's foreign currency credit rating at "selective" default, after the country announced plans to restructure over $20 billion of debt. 
2024-08-31T09:24+0000
2024-08-31T09:24+0000
world
business
volodymyr zelensky
imf
leonid kravchuk
ukraine
soviet union
russia
world bank
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102382/17/1023821771_0:205:2742:1747_1920x0_80_0_0_5142993488d101e962d6faa6c2501fc6.jpg
Gaining independence in 1991, Ukraine had the potential of becoming a leading European economy, due to its industries, agriculture, vibrant population and diverse trade ties inherited from the Soviet Union. However, it has now ensnared itself in a debt trap. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will decide next week whether to provide Ukraine with another $1.1 billion from a $15.6 billion aid program. After tearing apart preliminary peace accords with Russia in April 2022, the Zelensky regime went on a debt spree. Ukraine's government-guaranteed debt has grown to $155.36 billion (over 88% of GDP), with an increase of $3.2 billion over the past three months alone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/whats-behind-ukraines-upgrade-to-upper-middle-income-economy-1119225726.html
ukraine
soviet union
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102382/17/1023821771_72:0:2672:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_db3a1ff7dfa2127606c99e237635b833.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian economy, ukraine gdp, ukraine's government debt, ukraine gross external debt, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine default, international monetary fund, imf loans to ukraine, ukraine debt trap, ukraine's economic potential
ukrainian economy, ukraine gdp, ukraine's government debt, ukraine gross external debt, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine default, international monetary fund, imf loans to ukraine, ukraine debt trap, ukraine's economic potential

Ukraine's Economic Downfall: From Potential European Leader to Indebted Loser

09:24 GMT 31.08.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk / Go to the mediabankA burning one hryvnia bill
A burning one hryvnia bill - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
On August 30, ratings agency, S&P Global, affirmed Ukraine's foreign currency credit rating at "selective" default, after the country announced plans to restructure over $20 billion of debt. 
Gaining independence in 1991, Ukraine had the potential of becoming a leading European economy, due to its industries, agriculture, vibrant population and diverse trade ties inherited from the Soviet Union. However, it has now ensnared itself in a debt trap.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will decide next week whether to provide Ukraine with another $1.1 billion from a $15.6 billion aid program.
After tearing apart preliminary peace accords with Russia in April 2022, the Zelensky regime went on a debt spree. Ukraine's government-guaranteed debt has grown to $155.36 billion (over 88% of GDP), with an increase of $3.2 billion over the past three months alone.
Ukraine's debt under Volodymyr Zelensky has catapulted by about $74 billion – roughly the total debt accumulated by the first five Ukrainian presidents, according to estimates.
Ukraine's gross external debt surged to $167.8 billion in March 2024.
The ratio of Ukraine's gross external debt to GDP reached 90.4% in 2023, according to the Ukrainian analytical website, Minfin. In the wake of the US-backed Ukrainian 2014 coup d'etat, this ratio skyrocketed to 95.8% (2014), 131% (2015), 121.7% (2016), and 103.9% (2017).
According to the World Bank, Ukraine's GDP per capita converted to 2021 international dollars using purchasing power parity (PPP) rates, amounted to $22,887 in 1990 and ranked 52d in the world, whereas in 2023, that indicator was just $16,231. Note that Ukraine's population also shrank from 52 million in 1991 to around 38 million in 2023.
Under the first Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk (1991-1994), Ukraine borrowed just around $400 million, or 1.1% of GDP. In 1991, Ukraine's economy was considered stronger than those of Poland and Belarus.
US and Ukrainian notes and coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2024
World
What's Behind Ukraine's Upgrade to Upper-Middle-Income Economy?
2 July, 18:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала