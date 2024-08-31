https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/ukraines-economic-downfall-from-potential-european-leader-to-indebted-loser-1119969660.html

Ukraine's Economic Downfall: From Potential European Leader to Indebted Loser

On August 30, ratings agency, S&P Global, affirmed Ukraine's foreign currency credit rating at "selective" default, after the country announced plans to restructure over $20 billion of debt.

Gaining independence in 1991, Ukraine had the potential of becoming a leading European economy, due to its industries, agriculture, vibrant population and diverse trade ties inherited from the Soviet Union. However, it has now ensnared itself in a debt trap. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will decide next week whether to provide Ukraine with another $1.1 billion from a $15.6 billion aid program. After tearing apart preliminary peace accords with Russia in April 2022, the Zelensky regime went on a debt spree. Ukraine's government-guaranteed debt has grown to $155.36 billion (over 88% of GDP), with an increase of $3.2 billion over the past three months alone.

