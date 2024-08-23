https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/independence-vs-subservience-what-is-the-difference-between-india-and-ukraine-1119890172.html

Independence vs Subservience: What is the Difference Between India and Ukraine?

“Whereas India moves from being a colonial state towards sovereignty and possesses very high level of sovereignty today, Ukraine instead moves from being a free and independent country towards becoming a colony,” Volodymyr Oleynyk, a Ukrainian politician and former member of the Verkhovna Rada, told Sputnik after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kiev.

“Whereas India moves from being a colonial state towards sovereignty and possesses very high level of sovereignty today, Ukraine instead moves from being a free and independent country towards becoming a colony,” Volodymyr Oleynyk, a Ukrainian politician and former member of the Verkhovna Rada, told Sputnik after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kiev.Ukraine also lacks “economic sovereignty,” Oleynyk added, arguing that when a country has to ask for a loan to cover half of its annual budget every year, it is living “beyond its means” – especially now that Ukraine’s debt is over $200 billion – and is dependent on its creditors.Meanwhile, India is an “economically sovereign country” that actively develops its economy, he said.The former Ukrainian MP recalled that US President Joe Biden openly bragged about how, as vice president, he forced the sacking of Ukraine’s prosecutor general Viktor Shokin for investigating corruption at gas company Burisma Holdings – which employed his Biden’s Hunter. The Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada parliament is no match fo its Indian counterpart, according to Oleynyk. While the Lok Sabha is “dependent” only on India’s “political system, elections and voters,” up to 80% of Ukrainian MPs are linked to entities affiliated with US-resident billionaire George Soros, he claimed.Oleynyk pointed out that since Volodymr Zelensky’s presidential term ended on May 20, he can no longer be considered the legitimate president of Ukraine.“Zelensky is a totally random person. Zelensky was elected president as a prank. Everyone voted not for Zelensky but against Poroshenko,” Oleynyk said. “He said in a speech ‘I was entertaining everyone. I hope that you won’t be crying.’ Well everybody is crying now.”

