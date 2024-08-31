https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/us-central-command-iraqi-security-forces-eliminate-15-is-militants-in-iraq---centcom-1119968074.html
US Central Command, Iraqi Security Forces Eliminate 15 IS Militants in Iraq - CENTCOM
Sputnik International
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that it struck 15 Islamic State militants in Western Iraq with the help of Iraqi security forces.
"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces and Iraqi Security Forces conducted a partnered raid in Western Iraq in the early hours of Aug. 29, resulting in the death of 15 ISIS operatives," CENTCOM said in a statement on X. It said the militants were armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts. No civilian casualties were reported, CENTCOM said.*Also known as IS or ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia
US Central Command, Iraqi Security Forces Eliminate 15 IS Militants in Iraq - CENTCOM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it, jointly with Iraqi security forces, eliminated 15 Islamic State* militants in western Iraq.
"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces and Iraqi Security Forces conducted a partnered raid in Western Iraq in the early hours of Aug. 29, resulting in the death of 15 ISIS operatives,"
CENTCOM said in a statement on X
.
It said the militants were armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts.
No civilian casualties were reported, CENTCOM said.
*Also known as IS or ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia