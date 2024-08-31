https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/us-central-command-iraqi-security-forces-eliminate-15-is-militants-in-iraq---centcom-1119968074.html

US Central Command, Iraqi Security Forces Eliminate 15 IS Militants in Iraq - CENTCOM

US Central Command, Iraqi Security Forces Eliminate 15 IS Militants in Iraq - CENTCOM

Sputnik International

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that it struck 15 Islamic State militants in Western Iraq with the help of Iraqi security forces.

2024-08-31T03:20+0000

2024-08-31T03:20+0000

2024-08-31T03:20+0000

world

us central command (centcom)

iraq

islamic state

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111194664_0:28:768:460_1920x0_80_0_0_15ceb04905148acaac8711b9d5e982aa.jpg

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces and Iraqi Security Forces conducted a partnered raid in Western Iraq in the early hours of Aug. 29, resulting in the death of 15 ISIS operatives," CENTCOM said in a statement on X. It said the militants were armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts. No civilian casualties were reported, CENTCOM said.*Also known as IS or ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/us-transfers-another-batch-of-weapons-from-iraq-to-base-in-northeastern-syria---source-1119819216.html

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us airstrikes in iraq, are we still fighting in iraq, isis in iraq