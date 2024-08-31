International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/watch-russia-destroyed-ukrainian-weapons-depot-with-iskander-strike-1119969226.html
Watch: Russia Destroy Ukrainian Weapons Depot with Iskander Strike
Watch: Russia Destroy Ukrainian Weapons Depot with Iskander Strike
Sputnik International
Russia destroyed a depot of missile and artillery weapons and materiel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy Region with a strike from an Iskander missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-08-31T05:02+0000
2024-08-31T05:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
armed forces of ukraine
russian armed forces
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1f/1119969068_160:0:1269:624_1920x0_80_0_0_79fb6153ccb18469dd2662fddcab7ef7.jpg
"During reconnaissance activities in the area of ​​the locality of Nizhnyaya Syrovatka, 5 kilometers south of the city of Sumy, the Russian Armed Forces discovered a large depot of missile and artillery weapons (ammunition) and materiel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After a thorough analysis of the intelligence data received and confirmation of the activity of Ukrainian nationalist units in the area, a decision was made to carry out a pinpoint strike on a military facility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said. As a result of the strike carried out by a crew of the Iskander-M missile system of the Russian Armed Forces, a hangar with artillery ammunition and weapons was destroyed. Objective control means at the facility observed a prolonged repeated detonation and its subsequent complete burnout, the ministry said.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russia Destroyed Ukrainian Weapons Depot with Iskander Strike
Sputnik International
Russia Destroyed Ukrainian Weapons Depot with Iskander Strike
2024-08-31T05:02+0000
true
PT0M21S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1f/1119969068_299:0:1131:624_1920x0_80_0_0_5580d53e9f45f4e90166bb054ef097d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
artillery weapons, russian defense ministry, russia destroyed ukrainian weapons
artillery weapons, russian defense ministry, russia destroyed ukrainian weapons

Watch: Russia Destroy Ukrainian Weapons Depot with Iskander Strike

05:02 GMT 31.08.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia destroyed a depot of missile and artillery weapons and materiel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy Region with a strike from an Iskander missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"During reconnaissance activities in the area of ​​the locality of Nizhnyaya Syrovatka, 5 kilometers south of the city of Sumy, the Russian Armed Forces discovered a large depot of missile and artillery weapons (ammunition) and materiel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After a thorough analysis of the intelligence data received and confirmation of the activity of Ukrainian nationalist units in the area, a decision was made to carry out a pinpoint strike on a military facility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.
As a result of the strike carried out by a crew of the Iskander-M missile system of the Russian Armed Forces, a hangar with artillery ammunition and weapons was destroyed. Objective control means at the facility observed a prolonged repeated detonation and its subsequent complete burnout, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала