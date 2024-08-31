https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/watch-russia-destroyed-ukrainian-weapons-depot-with-iskander-strike-1119969226.html

Watch: Russia Destroy Ukrainian Weapons Depot with Iskander Strike

Russia destroyed a depot of missile and artillery weapons and materiel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy Region with a strike from an Iskander missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"During reconnaissance activities in the area of ​​the locality of Nizhnyaya Syrovatka, 5 kilometers south of the city of Sumy, the Russian Armed Forces discovered a large depot of missile and artillery weapons (ammunition) and materiel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After a thorough analysis of the intelligence data received and confirmation of the activity of Ukrainian nationalist units in the area, a decision was made to carry out a pinpoint strike on a military facility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said. As a result of the strike carried out by a crew of the Iskander-M missile system of the Russian Armed Forces, a hangar with artillery ammunition and weapons was destroyed. Objective control means at the facility observed a prolonged repeated detonation and its subsequent complete burnout, the ministry said.

