Alternative for Germany Winning Elections in Thuringia With 30.5% of Votes - Exit Poll

Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on Sunday is winning the regional elections in the federal state of Thuringia with 30.5% of the votes

2024-09-01T17:01+0000

2024-09-01T17:01+0000

2024-09-01T17:05+0000

world

germany

saxony

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

christian democratic union (cdu)

elections

In the eastern state of Saxony, the AfD is running second with estimated 30% of the votes, only 1.5 percentage points behind the center-right Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU). In Thuringia, on the other hand, the CDU is coming second with 24.5% of the votes. In both states, the recently formed left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance is in third place, with 16% of the votes in Thuringia and 12% of the votes in Saxony.

2024

