Alternative for Germany Winning Elections in Thuringia With 30.5% of Votes - Exit Poll
17:01 GMT 01.09.2024 (Updated: 17:05 GMT 01.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on Sunday is winning the regional elections in the federal state of Thuringia with 30.5% of the votes, which could be its first ever victory in a regional election, according to exit poll data from the Infratest Dimap institute cited by the Tagesschau portal.
In the eastern state of Saxony, the AfD is running second with estimated 30% of the votes, only 1.5 percentage points behind the center-right Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU).
In Thuringia, on the other hand, the CDU is coming second with 24.5% of the votes.
In both states, the recently formed left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance is in third place, with 16% of the votes in Thuringia and 12% of the votes in Saxony.