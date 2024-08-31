https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/germanys-afd-co-leader-says-more-money-weapons-will-not-help-end-conflict-in-ukraine-1119972127.html
Germany's AfD Co-Leader Says More Money, Weapons Will Not Help End Conflict in Ukraine
Increasing arms supplies and financial assistance to Kiev will not help resolve the Ukrainian conflict, only negotiations will, the co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Tino Chrupalla, said in an interview published on Saturday.
"There is always readiness for negotiations. We also realize that even with more weapons and increased financial assistance this war will not end. And the population is naturally scared of the spillover to Poland and also to Germany," Chrupalla told German newspaper. He suggested that Germany contribute to peace efforts by "talking to both sides and putting pressure" on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin warns against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian officials have also warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
