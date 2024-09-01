International
Iranian Investigators Blame Helicopter Crash That Killed Raisi on Bad Weather - Report
Iranian Investigators Blame Helicopter Crash That Killed Raisi on Bad Weather - Report
The helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in May was primarily caused by poor weather conditions, the final report released on Sunday by the Iranian military headquarters concluded.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in the report, shared by state news broadcaster IRIB, that adverse climate conditions in northwestern Iran and a surprise fog caused the helicopter to crash into a mountain slope. The May 19 crash also killed Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other senior Iranian officials, prompting a snap election. The results of the probe will be presented to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
14:32 GMT 01.09.2024
Iranians follow a truck carrying coffins of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in a mountainous region of the country's northwest, during a funeral ceremony for them in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in May was primarily caused by poor weather conditions, the final report released on Sunday by the Iranian military headquarters concluded.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in the report, shared by state news broadcaster IRIB, that adverse climate conditions in northwestern Iran and a surprise fog caused the helicopter to crash into a mountain slope.
The May 19 crash also killed Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other senior Iranian officials, prompting a snap election. The results of the probe will be presented to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
