https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/iranian-investigators-blame-helicopter-crash-that-killed-raisi-on-bad-weather---report-1119979452.html

Iranian Investigators Blame Helicopter Crash That Killed Raisi on Bad Weather - Report

Iranian Investigators Blame Helicopter Crash That Killed Raisi on Bad Weather - Report

Sputnik International

The helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in May was primarily caused by poor weather conditions, the final report released on Sunday by the Iranian military headquarters concluded.

2024-09-01T14:32+0000

2024-09-01T14:32+0000

2024-09-01T14:32+0000

world

ebrahim raisi

iran

crash

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118580127_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b6848347ea017af55153906cd764ca80.jpg

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in the report, shared by state news broadcaster IRIB, that adverse climate conditions in northwestern Iran and a surprise fog caused the helicopter to crash into a mountain slope. The May 19 crash also killed Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other senior Iranian officials, prompting a snap election. The results of the probe will be presented to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/iran-general-staff-found-no-traces-of-bullets-on-crashed-helicopter-of-raisi-1118608160.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

raisi helicopter crash, what caused raisi helicopter crash, iranian president helicopter crash