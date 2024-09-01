https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/iranian-investigators-blame-helicopter-crash-that-killed-raisi-on-bad-weather---report-1119979452.html
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in May was primarily caused by poor weather conditions, the final report released on Sunday by the Iranian military headquarters concluded.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in the report, shared by state news broadcaster IRIB, that adverse climate conditions in northwestern Iran and a surprise fog caused the helicopter to crash into a mountain slope.
The May 19 crash also killed Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other senior Iranian officials, prompting a snap election. The results of the probe will be presented to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.