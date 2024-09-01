https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/putins-remarks-about-biden-true-for-vp-harris---kremlin--1119978387.html

Putin's Remarks About Biden True for VP Harris - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent remark about the predictability of US President Joe Biden also applies to his vice president turned presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

world

vladimir putin

joe biden

kamala harris

2024 us presidential election

Asked whether Russia would prefer to see Joe Biden or Donald Trump as the next US president, Putin described Biden as more preferable because he was more experienced and predictable. Peskov lamented the state of US-Russian relations, saying tensions between the two were at their highest, having reached a breaking point under the Biden administration. When asked about the future of Democrats' policy on Russia and the European Union, Peskov said it was also easy to predict. US Involvement in Ukrainian ConflictThe United States is directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, despite numerous statements to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.The spokesman accused Washington of "an undisguised hostile attitude" toward Russia. He said the US had spent decades piling pressure on Russia and trampling on its interests.Trump Won't Solve All Problems OvernightRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump will not be able to resolve all problems overnight if elected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.Trump has repeatedly promised during the presidential campaign to settle the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in 24 hours after coming into the White House.The Kremlin spokesman rejected as impossible speculations that a new US president could announce an end to US military support for Ukraine and call on the parties to sit down at the negotiating table in their inaugural speech in January 2025.Peskov said relations between Russia and the United States had hit rock bottom under Biden and looked unsalvageable for the time being.

