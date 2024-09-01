Putin's Remarks About Biden True for VP Harris - Kremlin

International
Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent remark about the predictability of US President Joe Biden also applies to his vice president turned presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
world
vladimir putin
joe biden
kamala harris
2024 us presidential election
Asked whether Russia would prefer to see Joe Biden or Donald Trump as the next US president, Putin described Biden as more preferable because he was more experienced and predictable. Peskov lamented the state of US-Russian relations, saying tensions between the two were at their highest, having reached a breaking point under the Biden administration. When asked about the future of Democrats' policy on Russia and the European Union, Peskov said it was also easy to predict. US Involvement in Ukrainian ConflictThe United States is directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, despite numerous statements to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.The spokesman accused Washington of "an undisguised hostile attitude" toward Russia. He said the US had spent decades piling pressure on Russia and trampling on its interests.Trump Won't Solve All Problems OvernightRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump will not be able to resolve all problems overnight if elected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.Trump has repeatedly promised during the presidential campaign to settle the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in 24 hours after coming into the White House.The Kremlin spokesman rejected as impossible speculations that a new US president could announce an end to US military support for Ukraine and call on the parties to sit down at the negotiating table in their inaugural speech in January 2025.Peskov said relations between Russia and the United States had hit rock bottom under Biden and looked unsalvageable for the time being.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent remark about the predictability of US President Joe Biden also applies to his vice president turned presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
Asked whether Russia would prefer to see Joe Biden or Donald Trump as the next US president, Putin described Biden as more preferable because he was more experienced and predictable.
"We do not have a favorite candidate, but the Democrats are certainly more predictable. What Putin said about Biden's predictability applies to almost all Democrats, including Mrs. Harris," Peskov said in a recorded interview published on social media.
Peskov lamented the state of US-Russian relations, saying tensions between the two were at their highest, having reached a breaking point under the Biden administration.

"They have reached the breaking point... The last drop fell," he said.

When asked about the future of Democrats' policy on Russia and the European Union, Peskov said it was also easy to predict.

"It is all predictable. They will stick to the same policy toward us, they will predictably continue to put pressure on EU member states, and they will continue to enslave those countries politically and economically," he said.

US Involvement in Ukrainian Conflict

The United States is directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, despite numerous statements to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.
"The United States, despite many statements to the contrary, is directly involved in the conflict around Ukraine. It is demonstrating a tendency toward increasing the level of involvement in this conflict," Peskov said in a recorded interview published on Telegram on Sunday.
The spokesman accused Washington of "an undisguised hostile attitude" toward Russia. He said the US had spent decades piling pressure on Russia and trampling on its interests.

Trump Won't Solve All Problems Overnight

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will not be able to resolve all problems overnight if elected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
Trump has repeatedly promised during the presidential campaign to settle the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in 24 hours after coming into the White House.

"I do not think he has a magic wand or that anything can be done overnight," Peskov said in a recorded interview published on social media, commenting on Trump's campaign promises.

The Kremlin spokesman rejected as impossible speculations that a new US president could announce an end to US military support for Ukraine and call on the parties to sit down at the negotiating table in their inaugural speech in January 2025.
Peskov said relations between Russia and the United States had hit rock bottom under Biden and looked unsalvageable for the time being.
"Mr Biden's presidency has become the culmination of all processes in our bilateral relations. They are probably at their historic low at the moment," Peskov said, adding that so far, he had seen no prospects for them "entering a growth trajectory."
