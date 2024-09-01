https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/russian-defense-ministry-congratulates-russian-forces-on-liberation-of-2-villages-1119976247.html
Russian Defense Ministry Congratulates Russian Forces on Liberation of 2 Villages
The Russian Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov congratulated two brigades on their successful liberation of two villages during the special operation in Ukraine.
Belousov credited the 25th Guards Sevastopol Red Banner Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade named after the Latvian Riflemen on the liberation of the village of Sinkovka and the 228th Guards Leningrad-Pavlovsky Red Banner Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of the village of Novozhelannoye.It is noted that more than 3,000 servicemen of the 25th brigade were awarded state awards and departmental insignia for courage and heroism shown in the performance of combat missions.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov congratulated the command and personnel for their liberation of the village of Sinkovka and Leningrad-Pavlovsky in a post on Telegram.
"Today you are confidently moving forward in one of the most difficult areas - Kupyansk. As a result of your professional and decisive actions, the enemy suffered significant losses and retreated. Showing an example of fortitude and courage in battles with the enemy, you liberated the settlement of Sinkovka in the Kharkov region," the letter says.
It is noted that more than 3,000 servicemen of the 25th brigade were awarded state awards and departmental insignia for courage and heroism shown in the performance of combat missions.