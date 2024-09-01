https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/russian-defense-ministry-congratulates-russian-forces-on-liberation-of-2-villages-1119976247.html

Russian Defense Ministry Congratulates Russian Forces on Liberation of 2 Villages

Russian Defense Ministry Congratulates Russian Forces on Liberation of 2 Villages

Sputnik International

The Russian Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov congratulated two brigades on their successful liberation of two villages during the special operation in Ukraine.

2024-09-01T01:30+0000

2024-09-01T01:30+0000

2024-09-01T01:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

andrei belousov

kharkov

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119911619_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_14044e8190c679d29cfbcc35505e83bc.jpg

Belousov credited the 25th Guards Sevastopol Red Banner Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade named after the Latvian Riflemen on the liberation of the village of Sinkovka and the 228th Guards Leningrad-Pavlovsky Red Banner Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of the village of Novozhelannoye.It is noted that more than 3,000 servicemen of the 25th brigade were awarded state awards and departmental insignia for courage and heroism shown in the performance of combat missions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/russian-forces-liberate-orlovka-village-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1119925713.html

kharkov

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

leningrad-pavlovsky, sinkovka, liberation of kupyansk, liberation of sinkovka, russian advances