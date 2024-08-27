https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/russian-forces-liberate-orlovka-village-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1119925713.html
Russian Forces Liberate Orlovka Village in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Units of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Orlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, destroying up to 530 Ukrainian armed forces fighters overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
"As a result of an offensive, units of Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Orlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, struck formations of the 53rd and 110th Mechanized as well as 25th Airborne Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade in the area of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Rozovka, Novgorodskoye, and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Seven counterattacks by units of the 150th and 151st Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.Units of the Battlegroup Sever repelled three counterattacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups during the day, the enemy lost up to 115 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russian air defenses shot down four Tochka-U missiles, three Hammer bombs and 31 drones launched by Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.Units of the Battlegroup Yug have taken more advantageous lines and positions during the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 780 servicemen, a Leopard tank and an armored combat vehicle, the ministry said.Over the give period, Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled 7 counterattacks, eliminating up to 530 Ukrainian troops, the statement read, adding that Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 490 Ukrainian troops.The Russian armed forces have also launched a massive strike on critically important objects of the Ukrainian airfield infrastructure, the ministry said, adding that all targets have been hit.
