Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Free Viyemka, Ptichye in Donetsk People's Republic
"As a result of successful actions of units of the Southern Group of Forces, the settlement of Viyemka of the DPR was liberated ... Units of the Central Group of Forces actively liberated the village of Ptichye of the DPR and continue to advance deeper into the enemy's defense," the statement read. The Southern Group of Forces defeated Ukraine troops in the settlements of Hostre, Zaliznyanskoe, Chasov Yar, Stupochky and Antonovka in the DPR, eliminating up to 660 soldiers. In addition, one US-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, two 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm D-howitzers and one 105-mm L-119 howitzer made in the UK as well as and two electronic warfare stations were hit. Three ammunition depots were destroyed. The Central Group of Forces eliminated up to 560 Ukrainian troops. The enemy lost one tank, four armored vehicles, five motor vehicles, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts and five 122-mm D-30 howitzers. The Western Group strengthened its military foothold near the settlements of Petropavlovka and Kruhlyakovka of the Kharkov region and near the settlements of Yampil and Krasny Liman of the DPR. The Ukrainian military lost up to 510 soldiers as well as a tank, an armored vehicle and nine motor vehicles. During a counter-battery fight, a UK-made AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery mount, US-made howitzers M777 and M198, 2 D-30 howitzers, a UK-made L-119 howitzer, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-radar station and an electronic radio station were hit. Six ammunition depots were destroyed. The Eastern Group of Forces improved its tactical positions near the settlements of Vodyanoe, Novoukrainka and Rozliv in the DPR, eliminating up to 100 Ukrainian troops.
01.09.2024
A Russian serviceman shoots a machine gun
A Russian serviceman shoots a machine gun - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have freed the settlements of Viyemka and Ptichye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), eliminating up to 1,920 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of successful actions of units of the Southern Group of Forces, the settlement of Viyemka of the DPR was liberated ... Units of the Central Group of Forces actively liberated the village of Ptichye of the DPR and continue to advance deeper into the enemy's defense," the statement read.
Volodymyr Zelensky sits in a F-16 fighter jet in the hangar of the Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, northern Denmark, - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2024
Analysis
Ukraine Losing Air Force Commander in ‘Blame Game’ Highlights F-16 Drawbacks
Yesterday, 17:33 GMT
The Southern Group of Forces defeated Ukraine troops in the settlements of Hostre, Zaliznyanskoe, Chasov Yar, Stupochky and Antonovka in the DPR, eliminating up to 660 soldiers. In addition, one US-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, two 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm D-howitzers and one 105-mm L-119 howitzer made in the UK as well as and two electronic warfare stations were hit. Three ammunition depots were destroyed.
The Central Group of Forces eliminated up to 560 Ukrainian troops. The enemy lost one tank, four armored vehicles, five motor vehicles, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts and five 122-mm D-30 howitzers.
The Western Group strengthened its military foothold near the settlements of Petropavlovka and Kruhlyakovka of the Kharkov region and near the settlements of Yampil and Krasny Liman of the DPR. The Ukrainian military lost up to 510 soldiers as well as a tank, an armored vehicle and nine motor vehicles. During a counter-battery fight, a UK-made AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery mount, US-made howitzers M777 and M198, 2 D-30 howitzers, a UK-made L-119 howitzer, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-radar station and an electronic radio station were hit. Six ammunition depots were destroyed.
The Eastern Group of Forces improved its tactical positions near the settlements of Vodyanoe, Novoukrainka and Rozliv in the DPR, eliminating up to 100 Ukrainian troops.
