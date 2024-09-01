International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Belgorod, Suburbs Leaves 9 Civilians Hurt
Nine civilians, including two children, were injured on Sunday in a new Ukrainian attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod and its suburbs, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"The Ukrainian military has launched another strike on our region. Our air defenses shot down several aerial targets over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. Preliminary reports suggest that eight people were injured in Belgorod, including two children. Ambulances are bringing the injured to city hospitals," Gladkov wrote on Telegram. A man sustained a minor injury to his head in the village of Maisky, on Belgorod's southwestern outskirts, the governor said. The man received medical assistance on the spot and refused to go to a hospital. Firefighting teams extinguished a burning car in the courtyard of an apartment building and a balcony in one of the apartments, and are currently dealing with dry grass that also caught fire, Gladkov said. Information about further consequences of the attack is being clarified, he added.
Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Belgorod, Suburbs Leaves 9 Civilians Hurt

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nine civilians, including two children, were injured on Sunday in a new Ukrainian attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod and its suburbs, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"The Ukrainian military has launched another strike on our region. Our air defenses shot down several aerial targets over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. Preliminary reports suggest that eight people were injured in Belgorod, including two children. Ambulances are bringing the injured to city hospitals," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
A man sustained a minor injury to his head in the village of Maisky, on Belgorod's southwestern outskirts, the governor said. The man received medical assistance on the spot and refused to go to a hospital.
Firefighting teams extinguished a burning car in the courtyard of an apartment building and a balcony in one of the apartments, and are currently dealing with dry grass that also caught fire, Gladkov said. Information about further consequences of the attack is being clarified, he added.
