Ex-Pentagon Analyst: Ukraine Couldn't Launch Kursk Terror Attack Without US Support
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119771540_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a779566a494d474cb39b623383a97cb2.jpg
The US military and State Department have denied involvement in Ukraine's terrorist attack on Kursk, claiming that they were unaware of the plans.Nonetheless, the American corporate press is sending mixed signals: while CNN is citing multiple US officials as saying that the Ukrainian border incursion caught them by surprise, Bloomberg reports that US President Joe Biden's administration and the EU "have given their blessing" to the Kiev regime as its cross-border incursion unfolds.The Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack in the Kursk region with the support of the West, Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and chairman of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) stated on August 13.The plan of the attack on the Kursk region was developed by the American top brass, according to Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, on Tuesday. He particularly referred to a large number of foreign mercenaries participating in Ukraine's aggression."I don't believe Western government officials, like the Secretary of Defense [Lloyd] Austin, Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken, or the members of the National Security Council were surprised," Kwiatkowski said.The pundit suggested that the logic of the incursion fits into the US establishment's apparent plan "to get Ukraine over with by raising a last bit of billions for the country, making sure the last shipment of arms and cash is sent, and trying to move out of a stasis in Ukraine before the election."She also emphasized "the sophistication and secrecy" surrounding the Kursk attack. One might wonder whether the masterminds behind the incursion were National Security adviser Jake Sullivan and Blinken or it was the "last gasp" of the collapsing Ukrainian war cabinet and "Ukro-nationalists," according to Kwiatkowski."While bold, it was destined to be repelled, and it risked and made vulnerable the rest of the Ukraine military, and the remainder of Ukraine," the pundit stressed.Kwiatkowski alleged that Washington's denial stems from the apparent mess in the Biden administration and uncertainty surrounding the Kiev regime's fate.
The US State Department and Pentagon claim the Kiev regime's terror attack on Kursk caught them by surprise. Former Pentagon analyst and retired US Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski shares her skepticism over Washington's narrative with Sputnik.
The US military and State Department have denied involvement in Ukraine's terrorist attack
on Kursk, claiming that they were unaware of the plans.
Nonetheless, the American corporate press is sending mixed signals: while CNN is citing multiple US officials as saying that the Ukrainian border incursion
caught them by surprise, Bloomberg reports that US President Joe Biden's administration and the EU "have given their blessing"
to the Kiev regime as its cross-border incursion unfolds.
"All Ukrainian military activities, especially long-planned ones, utilize US surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance assistance. The Kursk invasion qualifies here," retired US Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik. "The weapons systems themselves included US and NATO systems and some of those are operated by US and NATO personnel."
The Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack in the Kursk region
with the support of the West, Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and chairman of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) stated on August 13.
The plan of the attack on the Kursk region was developed by the American top brass, according to Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, on Tuesday. He particularly referred to a large number of foreign mercenaries participating in Ukraine's aggression
.
"I don't believe Western government officials, like the Secretary of Defense [Lloyd] Austin, Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken, or the members of the National Security Council were surprised," Kwiatkowski said.
The pundit suggested that the logic of the incursion fits into the US establishment's apparent plan "to get Ukraine over with by raising a last bit of billions for the country, making sure the last shipment of arms and cash is sent, and trying to move out of a stasis in Ukraine before the election."
She also emphasized "the sophistication and secrecy" surrounding the Kursk attack. One might wonder whether the masterminds behind the incursion were National Security adviser Jake Sullivan and Blinken or it was the "last gasp" of the collapsing Ukrainian war cabinet and "Ukro-nationalists," according to Kwiatkowski.
"While bold, it was destined to be repelled, and it risked and made vulnerable the rest of the Ukraine military, and the remainder of Ukraine," the pundit stressed.
Kwiatkowski alleged that Washington's denial stems from the apparent mess in the Biden administration and uncertainty surrounding the Kiev regime's fate.
"It is unlikely that decisions are being made regarding foreign policy in the White House, leaving Blinken and Sullivan and Austin to work it out, none of whom are elected, nor are they particularly intelligent. Their 'cautious' approach might mean they thought it might succeed, when clearly it could not, or they could be cautious because they have no idea what will happen next in Ukraine in terms of [Volodymyr] Zelensky and the simmering power struggle in Kiev. Caution also serves well in vis a vis increasing confusion and stasis in Washington, as no one seems to know for sure which player is deciding US foreign policy for the next five months," she concluded.