Ex-Pentagon Analyst: Ukraine Couldn't Launch Kursk Terror Attack Without US Support

Former Pentagon analyst retired US Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski shares her skepticism over US' narrative that Ukraine's terror attack on Kursk caught them by surpriswith Sputnik.

The US military and State Department have denied involvement in Ukraine's terrorist attack on Kursk, claiming that they were unaware of the plans.Nonetheless, the American corporate press is sending mixed signals: while CNN is citing multiple US officials as saying that the Ukrainian border incursion caught them by surprise, Bloomberg reports that US President Joe Biden's administration and the EU "have given their blessing" to the Kiev regime as its cross-border incursion unfolds.The Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack in the Kursk region with the support of the West, Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and chairman of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) stated on August 13.The plan of the attack on the Kursk region was developed by the American top brass, according to Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, on Tuesday. He particularly referred to a large number of foreign mercenaries participating in Ukraine's aggression."I don't believe Western government officials, like the Secretary of Defense [Lloyd] Austin, Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken, or the members of the National Security Council were surprised," Kwiatkowski said.The pundit suggested that the logic of the incursion fits into the US establishment's apparent plan "to get Ukraine over with by raising a last bit of billions for the country, making sure the last shipment of arms and cash is sent, and trying to move out of a stasis in Ukraine before the election."She also emphasized "the sophistication and secrecy" surrounding the Kursk attack. One might wonder whether the masterminds behind the incursion were National Security adviser Jake Sullivan and Blinken or it was the "last gasp" of the collapsing Ukrainian war cabinet and "Ukro-nationalists," according to Kwiatkowski."While bold, it was destined to be repelled, and it risked and made vulnerable the rest of the Ukraine military, and the remainder of Ukraine," the pundit stressed.Kwiatkowski alleged that Washington's denial stems from the apparent mess in the Biden administration and uncertainty surrounding the Kiev regime's fate.

