Turkiye Officially Applies to Join BRICS - Reports

Turkiye has officially applied to join the BRICS, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ankara expects that this move will increase its global influence, as well as create new ties with non-western allies, the news agency reported.BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010.Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. On the same day, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

