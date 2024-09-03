https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/eastern-economic-forum-signals-russias-long-game-strategy-of-orienting-toward-the-orient-1120003148.html

Eastern Economic Forum Signals Russia’s Long Game ‘Strategy of Orienting Toward the Orient’

The Eastern Economic Forum kicked off in Vladivostok on Tuesday, with the four-day event serving as a platform for the discussion of initiatives aimed at developing the Russian Far East, and expanding regional cooperation with and between Asia-Pacific region countries. Economists tell Sputnik about the special significance of this year’s forum.

The Eastern Economic Forum is more than just a regional economics-centered gathering. It’s a meeting place attracting Asia-Pacific powers big and small alike searching for new prospects for cooperation and equality-based architecture for regional partnerships.With around 60 percent of the world’s population living in Asia and the Pacific, and the region accounting for nearly 40 percent of global GDP and representing about 22 percent of the world’s total land area, the region represents a goldmine of economic and political opportunities for Moscow and its partners amid the continued tectonic shift in global affairs taking place today.The economic development of the Russian Far East “is of immense interest to China, for several reasons,” University of International Business and Economics professor John Gong told Sputnik, commenting on the People’s Republic’s interest in the EFF.“Against that backdrop, this conference speaks volumes about how the Russian economy is totally transforming, in my opinion, and further highlighting the importance of this economic forum,” the academic added.Pointing to Russia’s new Asia-focused infrastructure initiatives, from the Northern Sea Route transit corridor to new energy pipelines heading eastward, Gong said he expects these multi-billion dollar mega-projects to “contribute immensely to the bilateral economic relationship between China and Russia” in the years to come.Breathing New Life Into the Spirit of the Non-Aligned MovementThe new force in international politics and economics represented by the expanding BRICS bloc is a powerful new take on an old idea dreamt up by one of Southeast Asia’s most celebrated post-independence leaders, Rajah Rasiah, executive director of the University of Malaya’s Asia-Europe Institute, told Sputnik, commenting on the EFF’s role in facilitating new ties between the economies of Eurasia.Russia, “endowed with enormous oil and gas reserves” and “seeking to extend [cooperation projects] beyond India and China to include the ASEAN countries,” also has tremendous significance and potential to contribute to the development of the Asia-Pacific region, Rasiah said.“Malaysian Prime Minister, Ibrahim Anwar is also going to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which speaks volumes about Malaysia’s relationship with Russia,” Dr. Gong said. “And China also sent a high-ranking government official, Mr. Han Zheng, to attend the conference as well. So overall, as you can see, still a lot of countries, particularly the Global South developing world, maintain a very good relationship with Russia,” said, highlighting the failure by the US and its allies to isolate and suffocate Russia politically and economically.

