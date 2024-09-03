https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/putin-to-attend-eastern-economic-forum-on-september-4-5-1119995698.html

Putin to Attend Eastern Economic Forum on September 4-5

On September 4-5 Vladimir Putin will make a working visit to the Far Eastern Federal District (the city of Vladivostok), where he will take part in the IX Eastern Economic Forum.

The theme of this year's forum is "Far East 2030. Let’s join efforts and create opportunities."On September 4, the Russian president is scheduled to hold talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as well as Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.The Russian head of state will see an interactive presentation of the results of the Far East's development with a videoconference with residents of the Far Eastern Federal District who are ready to launch production facilities, and hold a meeting on the development of infrastructure in the Far Eastern Federal District.On the same day, Putin will hold a working meeting with Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Primorsky region.On September 5, the main event of the Eastern Economic Forum will be the plenary session with the participation of Vladimir Putin, Anwar Ibrahim, and Han Zheng.The foundation was established in 2007 with the aim of contributing to the development of the economic potential, promoting national interests and strengthening Russia's image. The foundation comprehensively studies, analyzes, shapes, and highlights issues on the Russian and global economic agenda.

