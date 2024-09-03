https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/putin-invites-mongolian-president-to-brics-summit-in-kazan-in-october-1119995553.html

Putin Invites Mongolian President to BRICS Summit in Kazan in October

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday invited Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to the BRICS summit, to be held in the Russian city of Kazan in October.

"I would like to invite you to Russia, to Kazan, where we will hold the BRICS summit this year. It will be the first event of this level after the BRICS expansion. I hope you will take part in the BRICS+ format. We will be waiting for you," Putin said in Ulaanbaatar. Putin arrived in Mongolia at President Khurelsukh's invitation on Monday to attend celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the Soviet-Mongol victory over militarist Japan on the Khalkhin Gol River. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the BRICS group of emerging economies in January. It plans to hold 250 events in 11 Russian regions, culminating in the 16th BRICS summit to be held in Kazan from October 22-24. BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. On January 1, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

