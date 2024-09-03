https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/relations-between-russia-mongolia-developing-in-all-directions---putin-1119994730.html

Relations Between Russia, Mongolia Developing in All Directions - Putin

Relations between Russia and Mongolia are developing in all directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin arrived in Mongolia with an official visit on Monday and is expected to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces at Khalkh River. Putin underscored the effective work in humanitarian areas, in particular in the field of education. "Today, in the course of our work, we will certainly return to the main areas of our cooperation in the economy," Putin noted. In turn, the President of Mongolia thanked Putin for the visit, which takes place in a year when the two countries celebrate several anniversaries at once, including the 80th anniversary of the joint victory on the Khalkhin Gol River and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the city of Erdenet.

