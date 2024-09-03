https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/relations-between-russia-mongolia-developing-in-all-directions---putin-1119994730.html
Relations Between Russia, Mongolia Developing in All Directions - Putin
Relations Between Russia, Mongolia Developing in All Directions - Putin
Sputnik International
Relations between Russia and Mongolia are developing in all directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2024-09-03T06:51+0000
2024-09-03T06:51+0000
2024-09-03T06:51+0000
world
mongolia
russia
vladimir putin
cooperation
president
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119994569_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aac9caa9805f7bd961b261a57fdd1bb2.jpg
Putin arrived in Mongolia with an official visit on Monday and is expected to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces at Khalkh River. Putin underscored the effective work in humanitarian areas, in particular in the field of education. "Today, in the course of our work, we will certainly return to the main areas of our cooperation in the economy," Putin noted. In turn, the President of Mongolia thanked Putin for the visit, which takes place in a year when the two countries celebrate several anniversaries at once, including the 80th anniversary of the joint victory on the Khalkhin Gol River and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the city of Erdenet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/putin-arrives-in-mongolia-on-official-visit-1119988556.html
mongolia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119994569_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6aa456fd3d3a65c6edbe6aecffc2fa87.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, mongolia, russia and mongolia, russian president vladimir putin
russia, mongolia, russia and mongolia, russian president vladimir putin
Relations Between Russia, Mongolia Developing in All Directions - Putin
ULAANBAATAR (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and Mongolia are developing in all directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
Putin arrived in Mongolia with an official visit on Monday and is expected to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces at Khalkh River.
"Indeed, relations between Russia and Mongolia are developing in all directions," Putin said at a meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
Putin underscored the effective work in humanitarian areas, in particular in the field of education.
"Today, in the course of our work, we will certainly return to the main areas of our cooperation in the economy," Putin noted.
In turn, the President of Mongolia thanked Putin for the visit
, which takes place in a year when the two countries celebrate several anniversaries at once, including the 80th anniversary of the joint victory on the Khalkhin Gol River and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the city of Erdenet.