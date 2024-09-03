International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/relations-between-russia-mongolia-developing-in-all-directions---putin-1119994730.html
Relations Between Russia, Mongolia Developing in All Directions - Putin
Relations Between Russia, Mongolia Developing in All Directions - Putin
Sputnik International
Relations between Russia and Mongolia are developing in all directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2024-09-03T06:51+0000
2024-09-03T06:51+0000
world
mongolia
russia
vladimir putin
cooperation
president
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119994569_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aac9caa9805f7bd961b261a57fdd1bb2.jpg
Putin arrived in Mongolia with an official visit on Monday and is expected to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces at Khalkh River. Putin underscored the effective work in humanitarian areas, in particular in the field of education. "Today, in the course of our work, we will certainly return to the main areas of our cooperation in the economy," Putin noted. In turn, the President of Mongolia thanked Putin for the visit, which takes place in a year when the two countries celebrate several anniversaries at once, including the 80th anniversary of the joint victory on the Khalkhin Gol River and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the city of Erdenet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/putin-arrives-in-mongolia-on-official-visit-1119988556.html
mongolia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119994569_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6aa456fd3d3a65c6edbe6aecffc2fa87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, mongolia, russia and mongolia, russian president vladimir putin
russia, mongolia, russia and mongolia, russian president vladimir putin

Relations Between Russia, Mongolia Developing in All Directions - Putin

06:51 GMT 03.09.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin's official visit to Mongolia
President Vladimir Putin's official visit to Mongolia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ULAANBAATAR (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and Mongolia are developing in all directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
Putin arrived in Mongolia with an official visit on Monday and is expected to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces at Khalkh River.
"Indeed, relations between Russia and Mongolia are developing in all directions," Putin said at a meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
Putin underscored the effective work in humanitarian areas, in particular in the field of education.
"Today, in the course of our work, we will certainly return to the main areas of our cooperation in the economy," Putin noted.
Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on an official visit - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2024
World
Putin Arrives in Mongolia on Official Visit
Yesterday, 15:22 GMT
In turn, the President of Mongolia thanked Putin for the visit, which takes place in a year when the two countries celebrate several anniversaries at once, including the 80th anniversary of the joint victory on the Khalkhin Gol River and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the city of Erdenet.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала