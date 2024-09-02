Putin, Malaysian, Chinese Officials to Partake in EEF Plenary Session - Kremlin Aide
13:06 GMT 02.09.2024 (Updated: 13:13 GMT 02.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will participate in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"The main event, of course, is the plenary session on September 5 ... in which our president and invited Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will take part," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin will also gold negotiations with Han Zheng on the sidelines of the EEF, the official added.
President Putin and Prime Minister Ibrahim will hold negotiations on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 4.
"I mentioned Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as one of the main guests of the forum. [Putin] will hold full-scale negotiations with him on September 4, including a narrow and expanded format, various issues of Russian-Malaysian cooperation, economic issues, as well as issues of international and regional problems will be discussed," Ushakov told reporters.
Russia and Malaysia have close positions on most international issues and interact in various international formats, primarily in the UN, the official said.
"Malaysia is a reliable partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region and a prominent representative of the Muslim world. Regular and meaningful political dialogue is maintained between Russia and Malaysia, including through parliaments, ministries and parties, regions and public organizations," Ushakov said.
Putin will also hold a meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.
"Another, third meeting is planned also on September 4. [Putin will meet] with the deputy prime minister of Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin," Ushakov said.
The 2024 Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 3-6 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the forum.
