Switzerland Reopens Embassy in Iraq's Baghdad After 33 Years
Switzerland Reopens Embassy in Iraq's Baghdad After 33 Years
Sputnik International
Switzerland has reopened the embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad after it was closed in 1991 due to the Gulf War, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.
"As of today, Switzerland once again has a diplomatic presence in Iraq. The previous embassy was closed in 1991 due to the 1991 Gulf War. The Federal Council aims to strengthen bilateral relations with Iraq and deepen cooperation in economic, security and migration matters," the statement read. The Swiss government has long recognized Iraq's importance in the region, the department said. The reopening of the diplomatic mission is part of the European nation's 2021–2024 strategy for the Middle East and North Africa adopted in 2020. Since 2012, the Swiss embassy in the Jordanian capital of Amman has been responsible for relations with Iraq.
2024
Switzerland Reopens Embassy in Iraq's Baghdad After 33 Years

12:46 GMT 03.09.2024
View of Baghdad,capital of Iraq. (File)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland has reopened the embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad after it was closed in 1991 due to the Gulf War, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.
"As of today, Switzerland once again has a diplomatic presence in Iraq. The previous embassy was closed in 1991 due to the 1991 Gulf War. The Federal Council aims to strengthen bilateral relations with Iraq and deepen cooperation in economic, security and migration matters," the statement read.
The Swiss government has long recognized Iraq's importance in the region, the department said. The reopening of the diplomatic mission is part of the European nation's 2021–2024 strategy for the Middle East and North Africa adopted in 2020.
Since 2012, the Swiss embassy in the Jordanian capital of Amman has been responsible for relations with Iraq.
