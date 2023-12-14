International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/iraqi-security-forces-arrest-suspects-in-attack-on-us-embassy-in-baghdad---official-1115588017.html
Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Suspects in Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad - Official
Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Suspects in Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad - Official
Iraqi security forces have arrested suspects in the last week's missile attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, including some individuals tied to the Iraqi security agencies, Iraqi military spokesman Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool said on Thursday.
2023-12-14T15:46+0000
2023-12-14T15:46+0000
world
middle east
yahya rasool
mohammed shia al sudani
baghdad
iraq
syria
us embassy
hamas
green zone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083314460_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_576d7aaae4e9a410b835f69856045756.jpg
Last Friday, the heavily guarded Green Zone in central Baghdad, which houses foreign diplomatic missions and official residences, came under a missile attack targeting the US Embassy. No casualties were reported. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani called the incident a terrorist attack and ordered that those responsible be found and brought to justice. He also set up a task group for an investigation into the security services staff. The wave of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria comes amid heightened tensions in the region, following the October 7 Hamas' attack on Israel, as well as an increase in incidents involving US warships in the Red Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/four-reasons-us-troops-should-pull-out-of-syria-and-iraq-asap-1115238924.html
baghdad
iraq
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083314460_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f65f8d5f19a8cb8714097e71ec518d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us embassy in iraq, us embassy in baghdad, attack on us embassy, yahya rasool, iraqi security forces, baghdad green zone, us-iraq tensions, iraqi news agency, red sea attacks, houthi attacks in the red sea, us warships attacked in the red sea
us embassy in iraq, us embassy in baghdad, attack on us embassy, yahya rasool, iraqi security forces, baghdad green zone, us-iraq tensions, iraqi news agency, red sea attacks, houthi attacks in the red sea, us warships attacked in the red sea

Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Suspects in Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad - Official

15:46 GMT 14.12.2023
© AP Photo / Khalid MohammedIn this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq.
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2023
© AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
Subscribe
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Iraqi security forces have arrested suspects in the last week's missile attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, including some individuals tied to the Iraqi security agencies, Iraqi military spokesman Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool said on Thursday.
Last Friday, the heavily guarded Green Zone in central Baghdad, which houses foreign diplomatic missions and official residences, came under a missile attack targeting the US Embassy. No casualties were reported. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani called the incident a terrorist attack and ordered that those responsible be found and brought to justice. He also set up a task group for an investigation into the security services staff.
"The security services, after strenuous efforts, were able to identify the perpetrators. Preliminary information suggests that some of them were unfortunately linked to some of the security services. They were arrested," Rasool was quoted by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) as saying in a statement.
US troops patrol near an oil well in al-Qahtaniyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, close to the border with Turkey, on June 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2023
Americas
Four Reasons US Troops Should Pull Out of Syria and Iraq ASAP
27 November, 18:37 GMT
The wave of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria comes amid heightened tensions in the region, following the October 7 Hamas' attack on Israel, as well as an increase in incidents involving US warships in the Red Sea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала