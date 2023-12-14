Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Suspects in Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad - Official
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Iraqi security forces have arrested suspects in the last week's missile attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, including some individuals tied to the Iraqi security agencies, Iraqi military spokesman Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool said on Thursday.
Last Friday, the heavily guarded Green Zone in central Baghdad, which houses foreign diplomatic missions and official residences, came under a missile attack targeting the US Embassy. No casualties were reported. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani called the incident a terrorist attack and ordered that those responsible be found and brought to justice. He also set up a task group for an investigation into the security services staff.
"The security services, after strenuous efforts, were able to identify the perpetrators. Preliminary information suggests that some of them were unfortunately linked to some of the security services. They were arrested," Rasool was quoted by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) as saying in a statement.
The wave of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria comes amid heightened tensions in the region, following the October 7 Hamas' attack on Israel, as well as an increase in incidents involving US warships in the Red Sea.