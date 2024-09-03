International
US Arrest of Maduro's Plane Shows Disregard for International Norms - Moscow
US Arrest of Maduro's Plane Shows Disregard for International Norms - Moscow
The United States has shown complete disregard for international legal norms by seizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's airplane, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
"The US authorities have seized a Venezuelan presidential aircraft that was undergoing maintenance in the Dominican Republic. Once again, they have demonstrated their complete disregard for international legal norms and, citing the 'right of the strong,' have sent yet another signal that the US, as it understands it, can dispose of the sovereign property of another state," Zakharova said in a statement.The US Department of Justice said on Monday that Maduro's aircraft had been seized in the Dominican Republic based on violations of export control and sanctions laws.
US Arrest of Maduro's Plane Shows Disregard for International Norms - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has shown complete disregard for international legal norms by seizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's airplane, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"The US authorities have seized a Venezuelan presidential aircraft that was undergoing maintenance in the Dominican Republic. Once again, they have demonstrated their complete disregard for international legal norms and, citing the 'right of the strong,' have sent yet another signal that the US, as it understands it, can dispose of the sovereign property of another state," Zakharova said in a statement.
The US Department of Justice said on Monday that Maduro's aircraft had been seized in the Dominican Republic based on violations of export control and sanctions laws.
